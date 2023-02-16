‘Ensuring startups are built on sound value systems is important’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of February 6-12 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

One should never give up on curiosity, that’s what keeps human beings alive, and that’s what imagination is all about. - Shobhaa De, ‘Insatiable’

The unpredictable nature of business needs to be balanced with something outside the business. Choose something that creates balance and a centre of gravity. - Gaurav Hinduja, Axio

If you stay at something for long, if there is absolute perseverance and hunger and resilience in solving a problem for long, and struggle is there, it will result into greatness, it will result into what really matters. - Piyush Shah, InMobi

We must continue to innovate our operating models, as this is the only way to ensure that we remain agile with changing audience preferences. - Aditi Shrivastava, Pocket Aces

That’s the beauty of building a good product, you actually don’t have to sell it too much. - Anmol Jaggi, BluSmart Mobility

Having gender diversity doesn’t only enable alternative views and significant product innovation. It also directly impacts business. - Nimisha Dua, Grip

Sustainable and efficient last-mile deliveries are key to addressing consumer demand across multiple verticals like prepared food, groceries and packages. - Sandeep Mahajan, Goodyear India

Today, athleisure is the only category of clothing that is now socially acceptable to be worn visually and actively. - Jeevika Tyagi, aastey

If you are building the business in the right way and you are solving the right kind of problems, then money for further expansion will be made available. - Akash Gupta, Zypp Electric

A major risk in investing in a business cycles fund is timing. The phases in the business cycle may change quickly. - Ashish Naik, Axis Mutual Fund

More and more people will come from traditional ways of doing things to the gig economy. - Pravin Agarwala, BetterPlace

In the field of AI, when top minds collaborate in a structured manner research is bound to advance. - Amod Deshpande, AlphaSense

Founders should very early validate if they are winning and what's the value to the customer. After that, pricing settles itself very quickly - Sanjay Swamy, Prime Venture Partners

[Engineering costs are burgeoning], making the developer experience and productivity a critical problem to solve for organisations globally. - Naomi Chopra, Hatica

You have to first define what your culture is, which is to say how decisions get made, what gets rewarded, what gets reprimanded, how people get hired, how people get fired, whatever, what have you. - Amit Somani, Prime Venture Partners

SHGs foster an atmosphere where female entrepreneurs may grow their business and decision-making abilities while also providing them with micro-loans to support their enterprises. - Alisha Chauhan, Prakash JayantiLal Chauhan Foundation

Ensuring startups are built on sound value systems is important, whereby due compliances and corporate governance are followed strictly throughout their business operations. - Sowmya M & Abhilasha S G, King Stubb and Kasiva

