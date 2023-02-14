Zomato CEO issues statement around layoffs

On the back of the recent exits from foodtech company Zomato, CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to go on the 'record' regarding the "attrition problem" in the company. This comes less than a month after the co-founder shared about 800 job openings at the company across five areas.

Speaking of the culture at Zomato, Goyal highlighted that some of its employees have been working at the company for more than seven years.

Last week, Goyal said the company sees 'no need' to fill vacant senior-level roles, including the CTO and Head of the Food Delivery positions, in response to investor concerns regarding the exits of senior-level executives.

In the last one year, Zomato saw five senior-level executives exit the company, including Rahul Ganjoo (Head of New Initiatives) and Siddharth Jhawar (ex-Vice President and Head of Intercity).

Further, Co-founder Gaurav Gupta too left after a six-year tenure, while its Head of Dining, Aman Priyadarshi, also left last week after a four-year stint.

In his post, Goyal said, "There are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than seven years at the company."

"More than 50% of nearly 50 people at Zomato are more than seven years old at the company. Many of these folks are on their second (and third) stint at Zomato and have been around since 2011/12," he added.

He said he is "proud of the high performance, culture driven organisation that we are creating", adding that Zomato will continue to look for high-quality talent that wants to commit to a growth mindset and extra-terrestrial performance.

Last year in November, the foodtech platform had reduced its workforce by up to 3% as part of its regular performance-based layoffs.

In the third quarter of FY 2022-23, Zomato's revenue from operations jumped to Rs 1,948 crore from Rs 1,112 crore in the corresponding year-ago period. On the other hand, its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 347 crore from Rs 67 crore in the same period in the year prior.