EcoSoul Home bags $10M in Series A round led by Accel Partners, Singh Capital Partners

﻿EcoSoul Home﻿ Inc. has raised $10 million in Series A round led by Accel Partners and Singh Capital Partners.

The capital will be used to launch new products, as well as fund international expansion in the UK, Europe and Asian markets, besides improving its tech and data capabilities.

“There is a global macro-tailwind of shifting away from the use of single-use plastic with increasing regulatory pressure. This coupled with rising consumer sentiments towards sustainable everyday essentials, especially in western markets, is driving growth," said Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel.

Founded in 2020, EcoSoul Home Inc. is a global eco-friendly products company with an active sales and operational presence in the USA, India, China, and Vietnam, offering more than 100 products worldwide. Currently, it has multiple sales channels, including D2C (direct-to-consumer), retail distribution across 3,500 stores in the US, and multiple B2B (business-to-business) customers.

It recently launched several products in India and plans to expand to Canada, the UK, Germany, and UAE markets in the categories of kitchen and dining, bath, home care, and baby and feminine care.

The startup aims to serve customers in more than 15,000 retail distribution points across the US.

"We are excited to see the strong adoption of our products in the US market. We thrive on this momentum and plan to expand our product range in potential international markets,” said Co-founders Rahul Singh and Arvind Ganesan.