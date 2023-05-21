Delhivery to bolster D2C offering

Hello,

The X date (June 1), by which the Democrats and Republicans have to agree on the US debt ceiling is fast approaching. Will the US default on its debt? The answer is most likely no. But, if it does, what would be the effect on the global economy? Here’s a visual guide explaining the potential chaos.

Elsewhere, Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey, who left the company last year, is now trying to ‘undo the damage’ done by the social media site and its peers. He is building Bluesky, which looks like a Twitter clone, and wants to give control back to users.

Invites to the social network are reportedly selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay. Will Blusky deliver humans from the toxicity of social media or will it find itself languishing as another entry on Dorsey’s Wikipedia page?

In other news, it’s a bee apocalypse! Climate change is killing bees in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir Valley. And, this is affecting apple growers in the region. While apple production is estimated to decrease by about 30% this year in Himachal Pradesh, a 20% loss is expected in Kashmir.

Lars Chittka, a professor of sensory and behavioural ecology at Queen Mary University of London, says bees need our protection—not just because they are essential for crop pollination, but also because research suggests that bees are sentient. In fact, scientists have found that bees have emotions and can also recognise themselves.

Here’s how you can help increase the bee population.

Here’s your trivia for today: On May 21, 1932, American aviator Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly nonstop and alone across the Atlantic. Today, which country has the most number of female pilots in the world?

Logistics

With a focus on direct-to-consumer (D2C) enterprises, logistics firm Delhivery is investing in Vinculum, a global software company enabling omnichannel retailing for D2C enterprises, brands, brand distributors, and quick commerce companies.

The last mile:

Vinculum’s operations span India, South East Asia, and the Middle East.

The investment comes as the first part of a potential two-stage deal that will provide Delhivery with the option to further increase its shareholding in the company after six months.

Delhivery on Friday reported that its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 159 crore in Q4 FY23.

Lifestyle

Consent in dating is more than a simple yes or no and knowing when and where to draw the line is an essential part of any healthy relationship, including those that start online. YS Life takes a deep dive into the changing dynamics of dating in India for women.

The right moves:

If there’s a lack of desire to participate in something, it should be treated as a personal choice and not a judgement of the other person, says Sakshi Tickoo, an occupational therapist.

Many first-generation daters are exploring intimacy outside the context of marriage. This means that there’s a pressing need for us to become cognizant of the interplay between body image and dating, says Apurupa Vatsalya, a sexuality educator.

Swati Jagdish, a sex health educator, believes self-care is a larger concept that includes understanding and prioritising our needs and desires. In the realm of dating, it is also respecting those of our partners.

Many women have agonising encounters on dating apps

Inspiration

Anuradha Pal is the first professional female tabla player in the world. However, the journey hasn’t been easy. From being rejected at her first-ever lessons by her instructor to navigating the world of classical music without a mentor, Pal has fought at all stages to create a space for herself. Today, she is a ray of hope for other women in the industry.

Drumroll:

At age 9, Pal performed on Doordarshan and All India Radio, eventually accompanying vocalists and instrumentalists when she was in her early teens.

With a lot of practice and study, she created Anuradha’s Tablas Sing Stories, where she used to sing stories from everyday life and the epics, using her voice and tabla accompanied by keyboard and flute.

She also composed the background music in MF Husain’s film Gaja Gamini. Pal has created three bands– Stree Shakti (India’s first all-female band), SuFoRe (Sufi & Folk recharged with World percussion), and Recharge (World Fusion band).

News & updates

Standardise AI: Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday called for the development and adoption of technical standards to keep artificial intelligence (AI) "trustworthy", saying governance of the technology has not kept pace with its growth.

US debt standoff: President Joe Biden tried to reassure world leaders that the United States would not default as he consulted with the heads of Australia, Japan, and India in a meeting of the so-called Quad partnership that had been hastily rescheduled because of the debt limit standoff back in Washington.

Bezos’ space bid: Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin has won a NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon, two years after it lost out to SpaceX.

On May 21, 1932, American aviator Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly nonstop and alone across the Atlantic. Today, which country has the most number of female pilots in the world?

Answer: India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation recently revealed that 15% of all pilots in the country are women, three times the global average of 5%.

