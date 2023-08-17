Colliers appoints Badal Yagnik as new India CEO

Diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers announced that Badal Yagnik has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, India, effective immediately.

Based in Gurgaon, Yagnik will collaborate closely with Sankey Prasad, Colliers' Chairman and Managing Director, India, to drive further growth and profitability for the firm.

"As one of the most well-known industry leaders in the real estate sector in India, Badal has accelerated the success of his clients to deliver some of the most successful real estate projects of impeccable quality," John Kenny, Colliers' Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, said. "An exceptional leader and real estate industry veteran, he has been credited with establishing robust cross-border teams while creating some of the most profitable businesses in India. We are excited to see him put his skills and experience to use, guiding our rapidly growing India business into its next phase."

Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, India, added: "I welcome Badal to the Colliers team and look forward to collaborating with him to drive exceptional results for our clients and people. For close to three decades, he has been devising successful end-to-end real estate strategies for key corporate occupiers and developers. Badal has represented numerous corporations and professional service firms at local, regional, national, and international levels, successfully executing some of the most complex and marquee transactions in the industry.

"I am confident that Badal will drive stellar growth for the organisation with his exceptional capabilities. He has a strong track record leading teams to deliver high value and supporting clients in achieving their business goals. With cutting-edge market expertise and remarkable strategic proficiencies, he will undoubtedly lead the industry into the future."

Colliers India has grown exponentially in the last four years and continues to be the fastest-growing real estate services firm in India, attracting top-quality talent and diversifying into emerging markets.

Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer, Colliers India, added, "Colliers' growth in India has been remarkable, and in the past four years, the firm has transformed its business by building scale, expanding capabilities and strengthening client relationships and partnerships."

"This is an incredible time for the Indian real estate industry, as our country is poised to deliver higher growth to the global economy. Colliers is well-positioned to enhance its market leadership further and I am excited to be part of the firm's growth story. I look forward to collaborating with Sankey and the leadership team to unlock the company's significant potential for our clients, people, and other stakeholders."