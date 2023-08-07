Flipkart rolls out Plus Premium membership with added benefits

Walmart-backed Flipkart has introduced an extension of its loyalty programme, Plus Premium, which will offer additional benefits to users including extra discounts on select products, early access to sales, and cashback in the form of SuperCoins.

The programme, which has already been rolled out for some users, is expected to provide up to 5% extra discount on a range of products using SuperCoins, 4% SuperCoins (up to 300) on every order, and daily and hourly offers—called Plus Hours—exclusively to Premium members, according to an update on the Flipkart app.

For context, the Plus programme provides 2% SuperCoins (up to 50) for every purchase, and does not offer access to daily and hourly deals. Plus Hours will be live at certain times of the day.

Under the latest iteration, customers end up becoming a Plus member when they shop at least four times a year from Flipkart, and later get upgraded to the newly launched Plus Premium member once the customer shops eight times.

Screenshot of Premium Plus page on Flipkart app

YourStory has reached out to Flipkart for further insights on the feature.

The revamp of Flipkart’s flagship loyalty programme follows changes in the top leadership at the Walmart-backed company. Earlier, the loyalty, customer retention and monetisation programme used to be headed by Prakash Sikaria. According to a report by The Economic Times, Sikaria is now heading a new business within the Flipkart Group focusing on building a credit marketplace.

The growth, retention, loyalty and monetisation initiatives of Flipkart are now headed by former Disney+Hotstar and Google executive Prabh Simran Singh.

The Kalyan Krishnamurthy-backed ecommerce platform rolled out the Plus feature in 2018. Unlike an Amazon Prime subscription which customers avail by paying an annual fee, Flipkart’s loyalty programme is earned. In its previous version, for every Rs 100 spent on Flipkart, customers earned two Supercoins. Once a customer accumulated more than 200 Supercoins, they became a Plus member.

In August 2021, Flipkart said it had 20 million Plus customers at the time.

Last week, parent Walmart bought the remaining shares of investor Tiger Global for $1.4 billion, and provided a bumper exit to co-founder Binny Bansal who sold his shares to the US-headquartered retail company.