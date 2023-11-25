Are any Indian startups using AI to disrupt sectors?

In the dynamic landscape of technological innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands as the driving force reshaping industries worldwide. Among the vanguards of this transformative wave, Indian startups emerge as trailblazers, leveraging AI to redefine the boundaries of possibility.





From revolutionising healthcare diagnostics to optimising logistics operations, these startups are not merely embracing change; they are pioneering it. Join us on a journey through the corridors of innovation as we explore the indelible mark Indian startups are making on the global stage, harnessing the power of AI to usher in a new era of unprecedented advancements.

Indian startups using AI for disruption

SigTuple: Revolutionising healthcare with AI

﻿SigTuple﻿is a Bangalore-based startup that is transforming the healthcare industry through AI-powered diagnostics. Their platform analyses medical data such as blood samples, urine samples, and more, to provide accurate and rapid results. This technology reduces the dependency on manual analysis and enhances diagnostic accuracy, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Niki.ai: AI-powered virtual shopping assistant

﻿Niki.ai﻿, a conversational commerce platform, is simplifying the shopping experience for users. It acts as a virtual shopping assistant that understands user preferences and assists them in making purchasing decisions. With AI algorithms, Niki.ai personalises recommendations and makes online shopping more convenient and engaging.

Haptik: AI chatbots for customer support

﻿Haptik﻿has pioneered the use of AI-powered chatbots for customer support. This Mumbai-based startup offers a chatbot platform that enables businesses to provide efficient and round-the-clock customer service. These chatbots can handle various queries, resolve issues, and offer personalised assistance, enhancing customer satisfaction.

CropIn: Transforming agriculture with AI

﻿CropIn﻿ is leveraging AI to revolutionise agriculture and enhance crop management practices. Their platform uses AI algorithms to analyse data from farms, such as soil conditions, weather patterns, and crop health, to provide actionable insights to farmers. This enables farmers to make informed decisions and optimise their yield.

Niramai: Early detection of breast cancer with AI

﻿Niramai﻿ is an AI startup focused on early detection of breast cancer. Their solution uses AI-based thermal imaging to detect abnormalities in breast tissue. This non-invasive and radiation-free approach enables early detection and accurate diagnosis, especially in cases where traditional methods might fall short.

Locus: Optimising Logistics Operations

﻿Locus﻿ is utilising AI to optimise logistics and supply chain operations. Their platform uses AI algorithms to plan efficient routes for delivery fleets, thereby reducing costs and improving delivery timelines. Locus's AI-driven solutions are being adopted by e-commerce companies and other businesses with complex distribution networks.





In conclusion, the answer is a resounding yes! Indian startups are actively embracing Artificial Intelligence to create innovative solutions across diverse sectors. From healthcare to agriculture, e-commerce to customer service, these startups are not only showcasing India's tech prowess but also addressing real-world challenges through AI-driven innovations. With a supportive ecosystem and a talent pool of skilled professionals, the future looks promising for Indian startups in the AI landscape.