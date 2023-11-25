Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Technology

Are any Indian startups using AI to disrupt sectors?

Discover how Indian startups are harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence across sectors like healthcare, customer support, agriculture, and logistics optimisation to bring innovative solutions and drive technological advancements.

Meghana Dalal63 Stories
Are any Indian startups using AI to disrupt sectors?

Saturday November 25, 2023,

3 min Read

In the dynamic landscape of technological innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands as the driving force reshaping industries worldwide. Among the vanguards of this transformative wave, Indian startups emerge as trailblazers, leveraging AI to redefine the boundaries of possibility.


From revolutionising healthcare diagnostics to optimising logistics operations, these startups are not merely embracing change; they are pioneering it. Join us on a journey through the corridors of innovation as we explore the indelible mark Indian startups are making on the global stage, harnessing the power of AI to usher in a new era of unprecedented advancements.

Indian startups using AI for disruption

SigTuple: Revolutionising healthcare with AI

﻿SigTuple﻿is a Bangalore-based startup that is transforming the healthcare industry through AI-powered diagnostics. Their platform analyses medical data such as blood samples, urine samples, and more, to provide accurate and rapid results. This technology reduces the dependency on manual analysis and enhances diagnostic accuracy, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Niki.ai: AI-powered virtual shopping assistant

﻿Niki.ai﻿, a conversational commerce platform, is simplifying the shopping experience for users. It acts as a virtual shopping assistant that understands user preferences and assists them in making purchasing decisions. With AI algorithms, Niki.ai personalises recommendations and makes online shopping more convenient and engaging.

Haptik: AI chatbots for customer support

﻿Haptik﻿has pioneered the use of AI-powered chatbots for customer support. This Mumbai-based startup offers a chatbot platform that enables businesses to provide efficient and round-the-clock customer service. These chatbots can handle various queries, resolve issues, and offer personalised assistance, enhancing customer satisfaction.

CropIn: Transforming agriculture with AI

﻿CropIn﻿ is leveraging AI to revolutionise agriculture and enhance crop management practices. Their platform uses AI algorithms to analyse data from farms, such as soil conditions, weather patterns, and crop health, to provide actionable insights to farmers. This enables farmers to make informed decisions and optimise their yield.

Niramai: Early detection of breast cancer with AI

﻿Niramai﻿ is an AI startup focused on early detection of breast cancer. Their solution uses AI-based thermal imaging to detect abnormalities in breast tissue. This non-invasive and radiation-free approach enables early detection and accurate diagnosis, especially in cases where traditional methods might fall short.

Locus: Optimising Logistics Operations

﻿Locus﻿ is utilising AI to optimise logistics and supply chain operations. Their platform uses AI algorithms to plan efficient routes for delivery fleets, thereby reducing costs and improving delivery timelines. Locus's AI-driven solutions are being adopted by e-commerce companies and other businesses with complex distribution networks.


In conclusion, the answer is a resounding yes! Indian startups are actively embracing Artificial Intelligence to create innovative solutions across diverse sectors. From healthcare to agriculture, e-commerce to customer service, these startups are not only showcasing India's tech prowess but also addressing real-world challenges through AI-driven innovations. With a supportive ecosystem and a talent pool of skilled professionals, the future looks promising for Indian startups in the AI landscape.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Lifehacks

Struggling with productivity: Master the Eisenhower Box Method

3

Startup

From an investment of Rs 44,000 to revenues of Rs 5 Cr: how this Pune-based startup helps entrepreneurs with Business Setup

4

AI Gen

60-Yr Old Electrical Engineer Becomes Billionaire with Chandrayaan-3's Success

5

AI Gen

Life is Your Personal Project: Embracing Napoleon Hill's Wisdom