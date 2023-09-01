TechSparks 2023: 10 reasons why you must attend India’s most influential startup-tech summit

The countdown has begun and the stage is set as we embark on the 14th edition of YourStory’s flagship event—TechSparks 2023.

This year, YourStory is celebrating The Great Indian Techade, a future where Indian entrepreneurs collaborate and innovate to become catalysts for change, and leverage technology to empower every citizen. To realise that vision, TechSparks 2023 is bringing together the who’s who of the global and Indian startup ecosystems under one roof on September 21-23 at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.

For 14 years, YourStory has been setting the narrative of the Indian startup ecosystem, fostering some of the most recognised and influential startups with impactful storytelling, forging connections, catalysing policy changes, and empowering entrepreneurs and changemakers.

With less than a month away, here’s why you should attend TechSparks 2023:

1. Fascinating conversations

From keynote addresses to sector-specific discussions, TechSparks 2023 has curated some fantastic speaker tracks and topics. Listen from the brightest minds from the Indian and global startup ecosystems on insights about scaling, navigating crises, and more.

Don’t miss out on the keynotes and panel discussions where the industry’s top minds discuss relevant and timely topics cutting across sectors, geographies, and themes.

Moreover, industry leaders will voice their thoughts and insights on the current state of India’s startup ecosystem, narrate anecdotes of success and struggles, and share learnings on their journeys, struggles, and more.

2. Masterclasses and workshops

At TechSparks 2023, you can be a part of crucial masterclasses where industry experts will dive deep into topics, break down complex ideas and concepts, and offer precious insights.

We have also arranged workshops to walk you through processes and take you behind the scenes of how the industry and the world are transforming—from innovating technology, managing remote teams, to growing digitally.

3. Stellar line-up of speakers

From Indian government representatives, policymakers, and unicorn founders to the funding machinery—investors, TechSparks 2023 will give a platform to the stakeholders of the Indian startup ecosystem.

This year, too, we hope to not just meet but also exceed your expectations and deliver yet another stunning line-up of speakers, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

We will also have startup trailblazers like Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe; Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah; Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha and Rainmatter; Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI; Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder of IndiQube; Todd Greene, CEO of PubNub; and more speak about their companies, scaling up, and how they navigate challenges.

Excited to know the list of speakers for TechSparks 2023? Click here.

4. Meet the investors

Is raising funds a hurdle for your business? Or are you looking for seasoned mentors to help you navigate this cold funding winter? Fret not. YourStory will enable you to connect with venture capital firms and angel investors because we understand how networking can transform a business.

At TechSparks 2023, India’s most influential startup-tech summit, we call every entrepreneur—new and seasoned—to meet, interact, and pitch to potential investors, collaborators, and mentors. This year, we have Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner of Avaana Capital; Swapna Gupta, Partner at Avaana Capital; Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap; and many more who will hear your ideas and help you with suggestions.

We take pride in helping founders take that first step towards making their business a success with networking opportunities with VCs, enterprises, and other ecosystem stakeholders.

5. Tech30: Indian startups disrupting tech

One of the most exciting and keenly watched events at TechSparks is the unveiling of YourStory’s annual Tech30 startups list—a specially curated list of India’s 30 most high-potential and promising startups disrupting the tech landscape.

If you think your startup is the one that will define The Great Indian Techade, you will get the amazing opportunity to pitch your startup to the world. You can also schedule dedicated meetings with investors, mentors, partners, and media present at the summit.

This year, startup founders will also get the chance to meet with IDA Ireland—the Irish government's foreign direct investment agency. They act as strategic partners, offering advice and support services to Indian startups and business enterprises looking to develop their European market from Ireland.

Also, you can score a front-seat view at roundtables, workshops, and mentorship sessions for discussions with experts from India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Haven’t applied yet? Here’s your chance to grab the spotlight and be part of Tech30.

6. Understanding jobs landscape

At TechSparks, interact with the top stakeholders of the Indian startup ecosystem—government, startups, enterprises, VCs, and incubators—to understand the jobs landscape in the country, and meet with prospective employers and employees.

7. AI: The next big tech revolution

ChatGPT brought AI to the front and centre of the business world. Now, everyone wants to jump on the generative AI bandwagon. And who better than the pioneers in the industry to handhold and take you along this journey?

At TechSparks 2023, we have curated sessions on relevant topics discussing the future of work and AI, pioneers of the AI revolution, and more. The startup-tech conference will deep dive to understand the new-age technologies changing the course of humanity as we know it.

The AI revolution is here, and we, at TechSparks, are here to embrace it!

8. Become a global tech powerhouse

In this Great Indian Techade, organisations are not shying away from leveraging new technologies to succeed and stay ahead of their game. Be it generative AI, robotics, Web3, or blockchain—TechSparks is just the place for you to add new knowledge to your arsenal and master emerging tech as a powerful business differentiator.

9. Sustainability at the core

As climate change and sustainability have become the main focus areas for economies, find out how you can make a difference as well. We have curated sessions on electric mobility, net-zero carbon emissions, and more that will help you infuse sustainability into your business and lives to make the world a better place to live.

Don’t miss out on the session with Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and other EV pioneers who will discuss the road to clean mobility in India and how it will impact us all.

10. Sectors to watch out

India has come far in its spectacular digital journey—from when the first digital computer was commissioned in 1960 to now when all you need to do to make a payment is scan a QR code.

Be it the expansive reach of ecommerce companies, UPI taking the lead beyond India, or our success in reaching students in every nook and cranny of the country, innovation and digitisation have spurred growth in sectors that wouldn’t have been possible even a decade ago.

This year, YourStory is exploring this digital journey where innovative startups are leveraging new-age technologies to fuel growth in sectors that are leading the Indian entrepreneurial dream. We invite you to explore these sectors in-depth and learn from the founders at the top of their game.