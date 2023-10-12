Infinity Learn’s $1M AI-powered solution to target learning challenges

﻿Infinity Learn﻿, the online educational platform by Sri Chaitanya group, has introduced an AI-powered education solution aimed at addressing the challenges faced by both educators and learners, with an investment nearing a million dollars.

Dubbed IL VISTA (Virtual Intelligent System for Tailored Academics), the platform leverages multiple large language models to provide AI-driven tools such as a tutor and teacher assistant, accessible through mobile and web applications.

“Beneath the surface of IL VISTA lies a powerful AI engine, diligently analysing every interaction, every query, and every feedback from learners and educators. This isn’t just about streamlining the learning process but elevating the entire educational ecosystem,” Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn, said, adding that the initial pilot of VISTA has shown “immense promise.”

Currently, the AI-powered solution is accessible to a select group of 10,000 students, with plans to roll it out to all Sri Chaitanya students within the next two months, Singh told YourStory.

The AI is integrated into all offerings, ranging from a Rs 500 test to a Rs 40,000 premium one-year online subscription. Subscribers to courses such as IIT or NEET preparation will have access to VISTA.

At present, Singh explained that the AI education solution is perfect for grades 8 to 12, catering to students who frequently study independently at home without immediate parental assistance while acknowledging that the urgency for immediate support diminishes in lower grades where parents can also help.

He added that the edtech company is exploring alternative, effective use cases to address challenges faced by students in lower grades.

In its current form, students will have access to a ‘Doubts AI’ tool designed to comprehend and guide the student’s learning, guiding them step-by-step in a way that they grasp the concept and not just the answer.

The 'Check for Understanding' feature aids students in guided learning while watching videos by presenting periodic checkpoints where questions pop up to improve the student's focus and check their understanding.

The Teacher Assistant helps in conceptualising lesson plans, pinpointing resources, and gaining pedagogical insights, while Assessment for Learning transforms the inputs and feedback educators give to learners during evaluation.

Sushma Bopanna, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions and Founder Director of Infinity Learn; Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn. | Image credit: Infinity Learn

Commenting on VISTA, Sushma Bopanna, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions and Founder Director of Infinity Learn, said, “Ever since I began my educational journey, my goal has always been to uplift and provide the best learning experiences. It’s truly amazing to see our dreams come to life, where technology is like a friendly guide, making teaching easier for educators and learning more fun for students.”

In the current scenario, students will be the primary beneficiaries, receiving assistance, while teachers will also find support, Singh noted, adding that looking ahead, the firm expects a shift towards more use cases for teachers, with an estimated usage ratio of approximately 75:25.

Singh anticipates that by 2025, the AI-powered solution will be accessible to a broader audience, welcoming anyone interested in using VISTA under specific terms.

In FY24, the edtech firm plans to invest up to an additional $5 million in the AI project, which was initiated about nine months ago. The current AI team consists of 26 members based in India, and an additional 15 individuals working from other locations.

Infinity Learn’s FY23 operations witnessed a surge in revenue, exceeding Rs 100 crore compared to Rs 2.3 crore in FY22. The performance improvement resulted in a PAT level breakeven in FY23 compared to a Rs 37 crore loss in the previous fiscal.

The edtech firm has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 500 crore by 2025, aligning with its goal to reach one million learners by that year—an increase from its current 750,000 student base. Infinity Learn was launched in 2021 with a $50 million investment from the Sri Chaitanya group.