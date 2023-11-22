Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 22, 2023)

Consumer app expectations surge as 70% demand better experiences: Cisco

Despite increased digital service usage during the pandemic, consumer demand for applications continues to rise.

About 70% of respondents expect better digital experiences than two years ago, and 75% anticipate brands to deliver exceptional digital experiences as standard. according to Cisco's App Attention Index report, based on a global study of over 15,000 consumers

Users now have zero tolerance for poor digital performance, with 63% feeling disrespected by brands with underperforming apps, 69% being less forgiving, and 88% abandoning or deleting apps due to performance problems.

Consumers are becoming more selective, aiming to declutter their apps (69%), control or limit app usage (76%), and have deleted more apps than installed in the past year (64%). The study identifies 'The Application Generation' (ages 18-34) as particularly discerning, using an average of 41 apps monthly and prioritizing quality. This group is more likely (70%) to share negative experiences about poorly performing apps compared to the previous year.

VenturEast, InvAsent exit CPO in secondary

VenturEast and InvAsent exit US-based Comprehensive Prosthetics and Orthotics (CPO) in a financial secondary. CPO, co-founded by Amit Bhanti, initially raised institutional funding from VenturEast and InvAsent.

The exit marks VenturEast's eight since 2021, following a partial exit in Zaggle, which went IPO with a 60% increase. Other exits include iNurture, Seclore, Indus OS, and Richcore Lifesciences.

CPO acquired four orthotics and prosthetics practices, operating 35+ clinics. Identifying tech gaps in claims management, CPO developed in-house solutions and expanded into a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering for the industry. The company also scaled its Revenue Cycle Management practice with an Indian workforce.

Achal Goel joins Avanse as Chief People Officer from November 2023

Avanse Financial Services, an education-focused NBFC, appoints Achal Goel as Chief People Officer from November 2023.

Based in Mumbai, he will lead Avanse's HR team, developing and implementing people-centric strategies to enhance the work environment. Goel will also manage the company's CSR framework.

Formerly with Kotak Mahindra Bank for over a decade, Goel brings two decades of experience in talent acquisition, employee relations, and various finance institution verticals.

TMKOC PLAY partners with Jio Games to plans 50+ games

Neela Mediatech's gaming platform, TMKOC PLAY, based on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' has partnered with Jio Games to release over 50 games on the Jio Games platform. Anticipates 5X growth in the next six months by tapping into Jio's user base of 500 million.

Jio platform users can enjoy games themed around 'TMKOC,' attracting an additional audience of 60 million TMKOC fans. Neela Films invested Rs 24 Cr in Neela Mediatech, expanding its gaming, animation, and e-commerce tied to TMKOC IP.

The company offers free-to-play and cloud-based single-player and multiplayer games, including Bhide Scooter Race, TMKOC Air Hockey, Bhide Pickle Delivery, Gokuldham Kite Flying, and Tapu Skating Adventure.