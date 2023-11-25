WhatsApp channels: Why startups should embrace this new medium

WhatsApp channels are a new additional feature on the app. Still, in its early stages, WhatsApp channels have clocked 500 million monthly active users already. With this exciting new tool, companies have hopped on to use channels as a means to market their businesses.

But since it is a fairly new concept, should startups use WhatsApp channels for marketing? Here is all you need to know!

What is a WhatsApp channel?

Launched in June 2023, the WhatsApp channel helps businesses send a message to customers at once. It is a broadcast feature to share key announcements, texts, pictures videos, etc. So, companies can share important offers, exclusive deals, product launches, and news on WhatsApp channels.

This will help startups communicate more easily to a large audience and save resources and time.

How can I create a WhatsApp channel?

WhatsApp channels can be made by business and private users. If you are a company then your business WhatsApp account has to be used whereas influencers or creators can use regular accounts.

Benefits of using WhatsApp channels

Send broadcast messages

One of the biggest advantages of WhatsApp channels is that it allows startups to inform or share key updates with their customers whenever possible. This is a beneficial medium for customers to become aware of the latest offers, giveaways, collaboration news, etc.

Reach a big audience

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that WhatsApp channels have crossed the 500 million monthly active user mark. So, companies can attract a wide audience to be a part of their WhatsApp channel and spread their message.

Versatile content support

WhatsApp channels are not just restricted to texts but facilitate users to share content of various formats. For example, firms can post messages, photos, videos and even stickers on their channels.

Go public or private

Whether an influencer or a startup, WhatsApp gives flexibility to make your channel public or private. A public WhatsApp channel can easily be found whereas a private one may need permission or an invitation. Apart from that, all phone numbers are hidden on WhatsApp channels as a means to ensure user's personal information is safe.

Simple message sharing

When it comes to communication, WhatsApp channels have a one-way road. This means businesses can efficiently send messages without much hassle of going through a sea of texts.

Limitations of WhatsApp channels

Personalisation is not possible: Since you can only send the same type of content to all your users, it lacks the possibility of personalisation or target marketing.

Interaction is limited: WhatsApp channels only allow one-way communication where customers/users can only react to the content shared which limits the level of interaction.

Less visibility: The notifications of WhatsApp channels are off by default and they are under the updates section on the app. Also, all posts are removed within 30 days.

No analytics: There is no option for monitoring or tracking your performance on WhatsApp channels. Hence, companies cannot make efficient data-driven strategies.

End-to-end protection is missing: WhatsApp channels do not have end-to-end protection, so businesses should ensure they comply with the data and user privacy policies.

The bottom line

While WhatsApp channels lack key marketing tools it can be a useful tool to push content and attract an organic audience. However, it can be tough to curate content that is liked by your target audience without analytics still companies can read a wide range of audiences and grow their visibility on WhatsApp.