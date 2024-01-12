Amazon India’s Grand Republic Day sale to start on January 13

Ecommerce behemoth Amazon’s India arm is set to commence its Grand Republic Day Sale from January 13 to January 18.

Shoppers can get up to 40% discount on smartphones and accessories, 75% off on laptops and other electronics, and 50% off on grocery and other Amazon Fresh items, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The sale is Amazon’s first this calendar year. Other major sales include the Great Indian Festival and the Prime Day sale, which will take place later this year.

Prime members—those who pay an annual fee for free deliveries and access to Prime Music and Prime Video—would get 12 hours early access to the sale from January 13, 12:00 AM till 11:59 AM.

Festive season sales are crucial for ecommerce firms like Amazon and Flipkart, drawing great attention among users who wish to avail discounts and bank offers to make big-ticket purchases like smartphones, laptops, and home appliances like TV and refrigerators.

Last year’s Great Indian Festival saw record metrics with highest customer site visits, new product launches, and orders as compared to the previous years, according to Amazon.

Nearly 80% of orders came from customers in Tier II and Tier III cities such as Visakhapatnam, Jalandhar, and Kolhapur. Incidentally, more than 65% sellers hailed from these regions, the company noted.

Rival Flipkart’s flagship sale Big Billion Days too saw overwhelming interest last year with 91 million customer visits during early access and day 1, and 1.4 billion customer visits during the first eight days of its festive season sale, according to the Walmart-backed firm.