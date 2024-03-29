Bambrew, a cleantech startup focusing on sustainable packaging solutions, on Friday said it raised Rs 60 crore in a mix of equity and debt funding in its Series A round led by Blume Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Blue Ashva Capital, Mumbai Angels, Indus Capital, and others.

The company will use the capital for various strategic initiatives, including expanding into primary packaging for FMCG and food and beverage categories, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, investing in research and development, and scaling up the team.

"I am proud to share that so far, we have saved more than 60,000 tons of single-use plastic and more than 125,000 tons of CO2 emissions by creating revolutionising materials, which are both functional and cost-efficient to plastic," said Vaibhav Anant, Founder of Bambrew, in a statement.

"We would be expanding to multiple geographies with various solutions across categories in primary and secondary packages. We will utilise the funds to expand our presence in categories across various forms of primary packaging and help brands adopt materials, which are more sustainable and functional," Anant added.

Founded in 2019 by Anant, a NIFT graduate, Bambrew supplies plastic-free packaging solutions to companies like Amazon, Nykaa, and Bata. The company claims its products, certified by the Government of India and the Central Pollution Control Board, are compostable within 130 days.

In January 2022, Bambrew raised a pre-Series A round of $2.35 million led by Blue Ashva Capital and Supack Industries.