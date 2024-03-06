Funding news

Louisa AI bags $5M in seed funding

AI-powered platform Louisa AI has secured $5 million in seed funding to enhance its technology designed to systematise “serendipity” in professional settings.

The funding round was backed by investment arms associated with Oxford University, as well as from early-stage venture capitalists like Palm Drive VC, Evolution VC, Nucleus VC, and Gaingelse. The round also saw participation from former Goldman Sachs partners, colleagues, clients, friends, and family offices.

The firm’s solution helps sales enablement and deal-making by using network effects to create impactful business connections.

"With this funding, Louisa AI is set to expand its capabilities and reach, demonstrating the power of AI in creating serendipitous business opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed. Our goal is to make the 'lucky' encounters that drive business success, a systematised, repeatable process," said Rohan Doctor, Founder of Louisa AI.

Other news

Shraddha Kapoor joins Palmonas as Co-founder

Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood actor and Co-founder of Palmonas

Jewellery startup ﻿Palmonas﻿ has appointed Bollywood celebrity Shraddha Kapoor as its Co-founder. The move was initiated by an Instagram interaction, which aligned the company’s goal to empower women through versatile yet edgy demi-fine jewellery.

“I was searching for simple, good quality and reasonably priced jewellery on the internet because I was so fed up of my daily wear jewellery breaking or getting spoiled. I came across Palmonas and I went crazy purchasing so many pieces because I fell in love with their design sensibility as well and felt like I had so many options for my different moods and for different days. For me the product is everything and the fact that Pallavi and Amol have nailed that, got me very charged up and excited to partner with them,” said Shraddha Kapoor, Actor and Co-founder of Palmonas.

The Pune-based startup offers a variety of demi-fine jewellery, including necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, and Mangalsutras made of sterling silver and stainless steel.

Cashfree Payments launches ‘Embedded Payments’ to ease business transactions

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments

Payments and API banking firm ﻿Cashfree Payments﻿has launched ‘Embedded Payments’–a platform-focused payment solution which equips software platforms with the tools to facilitate smooth payment experiences for businesses.

“Innovation is the driving force behind everything we do at Cashfree Payments. We are thrilled to introduce Embedded Payments, India’s first platform centric payments solutions which aligns with our objective of making payments seamless for both businesses and end consumers. We have built this solution for platforms to make these integrations easy, and offer a solution to effortlessly onboard businesses and manage their accounts and payments,“ said Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments.

With this solution, software platforms enable end users to pay for products or services directly on the platform, eliminating redirects to external pages or sites. This streamlines the process, reducing disruptions and drop-offs.

Platforms can easily onboard their users as merchants, managing payments, refunds, settlements, and other post-payment workflows through a simple integration.

Mumbai Angels back Mestastop Solutions, a cancer metastasis drug discovery startup

Early-stage investment platform Mumbai Angels has invested in Mestastop Solutions, a biotech specialising in cancer metastasis drug discovery and predictive diagnostics. This marks the second investment from Mumbai Angels since their initial support in 2020, through the Mumbai Angels Network Angel Fund 1. The recent funding round also saw participation from various angel investors and Malpani Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to utilise the funds to develop a proof of concept (PoC) for a novel target and prepare two approved drugs for clinical trials. Their goal is to investigate the potential delay of metastasis for primary tumour patients in an adjuvant setting.

”Mestastop is working on a noble cause to develop anti-metastatic drugs and it is an honour for us to be part of this journey. We believe that with the recent funding, Mestastop will be able to strengthen its research which can help in delaying metastasis and save countless lives,” said Nandini Mansinghka, CEO of Mumbai Angels.

Gypsy Moth appoints Ishan Sinha as Chief Business Officer

Advertising agency Gypsy Moth has named Ishan Sinha as its Chief Business Officer. With a track record of delivering impactful marketing solutions, he will lead the agency's strategy and growth domains, driving business expansion initiatives.

Sinha brings over a decade of experience in marketing communications and digital marketing, serving at companies like Supari Studios and Ogilvy, catering to brands such as Netflix, Spotify, Tata Sky, Michelin, and Playboy.

"We are very excited to have Ishan onboard considering his strategy & content understanding. With his diverse experience across categories, we intend to strengthen our strategic approach towards our brands and projects hence looking for aggressive growth this year", says Priyanka Chugh, Founder, Gypsy Moth.

Founded by Priyanka Chugh and Kevin Johnson, Gypsy Moth is a 360-degree marketing and advertising firm that specialises in content creation and works with brands across all verticals. Some of its clientele includes Pepe Jeans India, Jockey India, Killer Jeans, Easybuy, among others.

CoinSwitch becomes first crypto platform in India to reach 2 crore users

Crypto trading platform ﻿CoinSwitch﻿has surpassed two crore registered users, becoming the first in platform India.





Compared to the daily average user growth witnessed in 2023, user registrations on CoinSwitch have surged by 5x this year. Over the past two weeks alone, trading volumes on CoinSwitch platforms have skyrocketed by 7x, while the number of users profiting from their trades has surged by more than 80%.





“Bull markets are a magnet for new users, and crypto is now on a bullish path. To be the most beginner friendly crypto trading app has been the priority at CoinSwitch since day one. The 2-crore milestone — a majority of whom are first time crypto investors — is a validation of these efforts, as well as a reminder to keep building and iterating for the users,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder CoinSwitch.

Furthermore, the crypto trading platform will be offering Rs 20,000 worth of Bitcoin to a lucky user every hour.





In September 2021, CoinSwitch secured $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and ﻿Andreessen Horowitz﻿(a16z), to become India's most valuable crypto Unicorn with a valuation of $1.9 billion.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)