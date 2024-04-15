Edtech firm upGrad placed 55,000 individuals in the recently concluded financial year 2023-24 as the job landscape continues to be shaped by technological advancements.

The company, specialising in skilling and workforce development, highlighted the ongoing strength in hiring within the marketing, data, and tech fields, with approximately half of the learners securing placements in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The Mumbai-based company revealed that learners have landed roles in almost 3,000 national and global firms, spanning new job opportunities, career transitions, and promotions. These positions offer an annual CTC ranging from Rs 4.5 lakh to a maximum of Rs 1.80 crore.

“We’ve built a robust and integrated learning suite with courses, boot camps, and certifications that are reverse-engineered to drive career outcomes for our learners,” Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD of upGrad, said.

During the financial year, upGrad's enterprise or B2B division provided upskilling and training to almost 600,000 corporate professionals, it said, adding that the portfolio catered to over 1,000 mid- and large-sized clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

Technological advancements, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI), have reshaped work dynamics. The shift has compelled white-collar employees—both tech and non-tech—to reskill.

According to upGrad, it has registered over 1.4 lakh enrollments for its free courses in GenAI, data, AI/ML, and technology.

upGrad provides a wide array of programmes across higher education and skilling segments, including online and hybrid degree programmes, certifications, boot camps, and executive doctorate programmes for professionals at all levels.