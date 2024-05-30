Truecaller, the Swedish caller identification app with India as its biggest market globally, has now exceeded 400 million monthly active users (MAUs).

The company said it is expanding across multiple geographic markets, with an increase of 10.1 million users since March 31 this year. It reported an average of 383.4 million monthly active users in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 389.9 million by the end of the quarter.

In February, the company highlighted an average MAU rise of 36 million to around 374 million, with India alone contributing 259 million MAUs. Moreover, in 2023, India saw a monthly active user surge of 20 million.

“Reaching 400 million active users each month is something we are, of course, very proud of, but at the same time, we know that the need for a solution like Truecaller is significantly greater. The problem of unwanted communication, spam, and fraud over the phone is unfortunately only growing for both individuals and businesses,” said Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller.

Mamedi added that new technology and increased opportunities for fraudsters to make money are driving this development.

Earlier this week, the global communications platform, introduced AI Call Scanner, which it claims is trained to detect and differentiate between human voices and AI-synthesised voices. It is meant to help people safeguard themselves against potential scams and fraudulent activities.

The AI Call Scanner is integrated into the Truecaller Android app and included with the premium subscription. It is being rolled out first in the US, followed by India and other major Truecaller markets. The company is exploring further improvements and an iOS launch.

For the Sweden-based company, India remains the biggest market with the region accounting for 75.8% of the total net sales for the financial year 2022-23, owing to its three revenue streams—Truecaller for Business, premium subscriptions, and ads.

In FY23, Truecaller acquired Unoideo Technologies, an Indian company offering TrustCheckr—a fraud detection service via a SaaS platform, aiding businesses in verifying customer information and identifying fraud risks using phone numbers and digital signals.

Based in Stockholm since 2009, Truecaller serves as a global platform for contact verification and blocking unwanted communication.