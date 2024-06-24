Meta rolls out AI chatbot for Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram users in India

Tech giant ﻿Meta﻿has launched AI chatbot Meta AI in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai.

Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is the firm's most advanced large language model (LLM) to date. Meta AI was first launched in April, which was made available in countries such as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The AI assistant can be accessed on search bars across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, allowing users to interact and get answers to various questions. For instance, if one plans a night out with friends, users can ask Meta AI in the WhatsApp group chat to recommend restaurants with great views and vegan options.

If a user is moving into their first apartment, they can ask the AI assistant to “imagine” the aesthetic they want and create a mood board of AI-generated images for inspiration on their furniture shopping.

Meta AI can also be accessed through Facebook Feed. If a user is interested in a post, they can ask for more information from the post.

“So if you see a photo of the northern lights in Iceland, you can ask Meta AI what time of year is best to check out the aurora borealis,” said the company’s blog.

Users can also create and share images using its text-to-image generation feature, as well as perform writing tasks like editing, proofreading, summarising, and more.

"With our most powerful large language model under the hood, Meta AI is better than ever. We’re excited to share our next-generation assistant with even more people and can’t wait to see how it enhances people’s lives," the company said.