DOMS acquires 51.77% stake in Uniclan Healthcare

DOMS Industries Limited, a stationery and art material brand, has acquired a 51.77% equity stake in Uniclan Healthcare Private Limited, a brand specialising in baby diapers, wipes, and other baby hygiene products, making Uniclan a subsidiary of DOMS.

As part of the deal, DOMS acquired 71,16,080 equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 54.88 crore, with Rs 28.88 crore being a primary infusion. This amount will be used by Uniclan for capacity expansion, debt repayment, and funding working capital requirements, as confirmed by the company.

The acquisition allows DOMS to expand its product range and diversify its portfolio as part of its growth strategy to serve a broader market.

Uniclan has a manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan with an installed capacity of about 400 million pull-up pant-style baby diapers per annum which are primarily sold under its flagship brand "Wowper".

"This acquisition is a critical step in our long-term strategy to explore new sectors that enhance our business portfolio, particularly focusing on children in their formative years," said Santosh Raveshia, Managing Director of DOMS Industries Limited, according to a statement.

"By tapping into DOMS' consumer insights and market expertise, we are confident that we can further strengthen our brand and continue delivering exceptional products to our customers. Together, we look forward to setting new industry benchmarks and advancing our shared vision for the future," Vatsal Desai, Founder and Director of Uniclan Healthcare Private Limited, said.