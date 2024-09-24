Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 24, 2024)

Funding News

Venture Catalysts leads CoRover’s $4M in Series A

Venture Catalysts leads a $4 million Series A round in Conversational Gen AI startup CoRover, it said in a press note.

The round also witnessed participation from CanBank Venture Capital Fund (CVCFL), IIM Calcutta (Innovation Park), IIIT Delhi (iHub Anubhuti IIITD Foundation), Cogniphy LLC, Karekeba Ventures, Angels and others.

It plans to use the funds to advance its technology, grow its team of AI experts, and speed up its go-to-market strategy. It will also focus on enhancing its Enterprise (B2G and B2B), B2B2C, and B2C offerings while exploring new revenue streams through subscription models, ad revenue, and transaction-based fees.

CoRover’s platform allows businesses to create engaging, personalized conversational experiences across channels such as AI chatbots, voicebots, videobots, IVR bots, and WhatsApp. It serves various industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, finance, education, BFSI, mobility, and retail.

CoRover was founded by Ankush Sabharwal (CEO), Kunal Bhakhri, and Manav Gandotra. It offers solutions for businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to large corporations, across various geographic regions.

Tuco raises $2M in Seed funding

Kids personal care brand Tuco raised $2 million in seed funding from Fireside Ventures and Whiteboard Capital, it said in a statement.

The round also saw participation from Ashish Goenka-led Suashish Group and angel investors like Vijay Nehra, Arjun Purkayastha, and early backers of brands like Mamaearth, Sugar, Pilgrim, Whole Truth and Mokobara.

Tuco Intelligent, founded in 2023 by Aishvarya Murali, offers a range of personal care products only for kids. Murali is a has had stints at Unilever, Ola, ZestMoney & Furlenco in Marketing.

“The kids’ personal care market has remained largely untapped. While there are numerous brands for babies and adults, the 4-12 age group has limited options. We believe Tuco Intelligent, with its dedicated focus on this category, is well-positioned to serve the market. We were particularly impressed by their ability to

build a strong base of repeat customers,” noted VS Kannan Sitaram, Co-Founder and Partner of Fireside Ventures.

Data Dynamics launches expansion in India, unveils Zubin

Enterprise data management solution provider Data Dynamics announced its expansion into India by establishing its Centre of Excellence in Pune.

The company also unveiled Zubin, an AI-powered self-service data management software. Zubin is driven by a data democracy by design’ approach using a DIY (Do it Yourself) self-service framework that places data ownership, control, and action directly in the hands of data and application owners.

The Pune Center of Excellence (CoE) will be the main hub for Data Dynamics in India, focusing on data-driven innovations. The company plans to expand its team with programmers, AI architects, and data engineers to enhance Zubin and its product line, ensuring advanced self-service data management.

Cardekho Groups partners with Girnar AI Innovations

Girnar AI Innovations Lab announced its partnership with CarDekho Group’s investment arm, Girnar Vision Fund (GVF to bring cutting-edge product Uservox.ai that offers advanced AI-powered voicebots, chatbots, and conversational AI tools designed to enhance customer interactions to the entire customer support sector.

Girnar AI Innovations Lab would leverage CarDekho Group’s extensive expertise in automotive, insurance, and lending sectors, and use it to enhance its AI-driven voice bots for industry-specific solutions and broaden its geographical reach. This partnership presents significant opportunities for market expansion, solution testing, and rapid iterations.

Founded in April by Saurabh Mathur and Shraddha Srivastava,Girnar AI Innovations Lab, specializes in developing AI-driven virtual assistants. These solutions cater to the unique challenges of automotive, insurance, ed-tech, and fintech industries.

They are powered by natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms, helping in addressing the complexities of customer engagement in multiple Indian languages and dialects. Its voicebots and chatbots enable businesses to provide personalized, seamless support and resolve queries more efficiently through both voice and text interfaces.