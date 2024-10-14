Raptee.HV launches EV motorcycle compatible with car charging stations

EV startup Raptee.HV has announced its new line of electric motorcycles developed with the same technology used in electric cars, making them compatible with four-wheeler charging stations.

In an online launch event, the company said that its bikes are priced at Rs 2.39 lakh which is on par with the 250-300cc ICE vehicles.

“Our goal was never to create an electric version of an ICE motorcycle, but to do justice to motorcycling with truly pioneering tech. We have taken the core of advanced electric car tech and engineered it for motorcycles,” said Dinesh Arjun, Co-founder and CEO of Raptee.HV, in a statement.

The company will start delivery of its vehicles in Chennai and Bengaluru from January next year. It added that it will expand to other key cities based on the propensity for mid-premium motorcycles and depending on the adoption of electric mobility in these markets.

In addition to the traditional brick-and-mortar stores, the company has put in place a wide range of direct-to-consumer offerings.

According to a statement, the company will roll out its network expansion in phases starting with company-owned experience centres in Chennai and Bengaluru.

“So the first six cities will be Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune, Cochin, and Hyderabad, not specifically in that order. These are the first six cities planned with two more if we get more bookings from different geographies,” Arjun said in an interview with YourStory.

“We have a clear strategic roadmap for the next five years and aim to become a significant player in the EV industry in the years to come,” said Jayapradeep Vasudevan, CBO, Raptee.HV in a press release.

Raptee.HV was founded in 2019 by Dinesh Arjun, who has previously worked at Tesla, along with three other co-founders. It closed its pre-Series A round of fundraising led by Bluehill Capital and Artha99 Ventures in 2023.

Arjun told YourStory that the company is working to raise roughly $19 million in a Series A round. The funds will be used to support its production ramp-up, dealership expansion, and roll-out of its e-bikes.

“The first six stores will be company owned, company operated. Post that, we'll go the dealership route,” Arjun said.