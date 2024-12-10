Ticketed events in educational institutions in Tamil Nadu to attract entertainment tax

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a bill in the Assembly for levy and collection of entertainment tax on concerts, dramas, shows or any other ticketed events conducted by any institution, including an educational institution.

The proposed rate of tax is 10% on "each payment for admission (each ticket)."

The main opposition party AIADMK opposed it and another bill as well, which was to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987. These were among the bills introduced in the house on December 9.

When the bill related to farm produce came up, for the extension of the tenure of special officers of three market committees (Tiruchirappalli, Cuddalore and Theni) for a further period of one year, AIADMK legislator Agri SS Krishnamurthy opposed it.

The AIADMK also opposed an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act, 2017.

The government proposed the amendment as there was no enabling provision in the 2017 act for levy and collection of entertainment tax on concerts, dramas, shows or any other ticketed events conducted by any institution, including an educational institution. Hence, the amendment, which envisages provisions for entertainment tax for such events at the rate of 10% on each payment for admission.

The bills are set to be taken up for adoption on December 10.