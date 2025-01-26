Banyan Tree showcases spiritual music in 8-city concert series

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 840 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

In times of social unrest, political conflict, and natural calamities, humanity needs solace and unity more than ever before. The eight-city Ruhaniyat series of devotional music festivals provides much-needed relief in this regard, with messages of hope, peace, balance, and tolerance.

Mukhtiyar Ali

Ruhaniyat is produced by Mumbai-based Banyan Tree Events. The performers showcase the invaluable devotional traditions of India over the centuries, along with celebrations of mystics from overseas.

“We wanted to start this festival way back in 1999 to open the new millennium with a message of universal commonality and to transcend man-made boundaries. Back then, people didn’t understand Sufi and Mystic music much,” Nandini Mahesh, Co-founder and Director of Banyan Tree Events, tells YourStory.

Though there were no sponsors for the first year, Ruhaniyat was launched in 2001. “Mr. Ramadorai of TCS, who was in the audience, loved the concept of this festival. He came on board to support Ruhaniyat, and thus TCS has been a partner for more than two decades,” she recalls.

Hosoo Khosbayar

“The messages of the mystics and saints were never needed before as much as they are needed today,” Mahesh affirms. Ruhaniyat is the Arabic word for ‘spirituality’.

Banyan Tree also provides a platform for rare art forms and talents. “In the remotest villages of India, many living traditions are scattered and are passed down mostly in an oral manner from generation to generation,” Mahesh says.

The content of the songs conveys rich and profound spiritual messages. “These traditions are very precious and deep. We want to let people know of the beauty, depth and grandeur of this intangible heritage,” she adds.

Nandini Mahesh, Banyan Tree Events

“Thankfully, Ruhaniyat has now become a platform to discover rare art forms and talent,” she says with pride. Some artists who were first-timers at Ruhaniyat have now become big names across the country and beyond.

Founded in 1996, Banyan Tree also produces the annual World Jazz Festival series (see our writeup on the 2024 edition here). It was launched in 2020 and travels to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and New Delhi.

Ruhaniyat is showcased in Bengaluru and Hyderabad this month, with Kolkata, Chennai and Pune scheduled for February. Editions for New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai are slotted for the end of the year.

Madan Gopal Singh and Chaar Yar group

“Every year, each city festival attracts over a thousand attendees,” Mahesh says. The eight-city caravan is always held in open-air venues.

The artists and collaborations create bridges between nations, religions, and languages. Over the years, the lineup has included overseas performers from Mongolia, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, and Taiwan.

“Apart from this, our non-profit organisation, Tender Roots organises school programmes and music festivals. They bring awareness amongst the children of Bengaluru about the rich cultural heritage of our country and from across the globe,” Mahesh adds.

Mischa Macpherson

For example, school engagement programmes were held this month with the pipa (lute) player Chia-Ning Liang from Taiwan. “This work too will continue with various activities for school children,” she adds.

As for listener preferences for music, Mahesh observes that Indian audiences are now very open to new genres and formats. While Bollywood and other film music are still popular, listeners are open to exploration.

“The audience has been very receptive to whatever has been presented in Ruhaniyat, whether rustic presentations or innovative international showcases. This is very nice and encouraging,” she enthuses.

Saif Al Ali(UAE)

She also offers tips to aspiring musicians. “Be very sincere and honest with your chosen art. Give your best, do not look at shortcuts,” she suggests.

“Name, fame, money – all that is a byproduct of what you have chosen. Be honest to your art – the rest will follow,” Mahesh signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

Wang Chen Wei

Tibetan Monks

Prahlad Singh Tipaniya

Ida Lala

Kachra Khan

Shivashri Skandaprasad

Akbar Nizami

Aly El Helbawy (Egypt)

Chand Nizami

Elsheba Khongthaw

Avadhoot Gandhi

Nathalie Schaap

Nandesh Umap

(All photographs courtesy of Banyan Tree Events.)