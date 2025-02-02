Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 840 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The India Art Festival (IAF) recently wrapped up its editions in Bengaluru and Mumbai (see our coverage of the earlier editions here). Held across four cities, there are also festival editions for New Delhi and Hyderabad.

In this photo essay, ten artists share how valuable it can be to exhibit at art festivals. It helps get valuable feedback, build confidence, gather new ideas for exploration, educate audiences, spur crucial dialogues, and validate one’s journey.

“It was inspiring to see people engaging with the artwork. The feedback was encouraging, and some interpretations were eye-opening,” artist Rishil Raja tells YourStory.

Many people stopped by his booth and engaged in deep conversations. “It is always fascinating to see how art resonates differently with different people. The many conversations I had with visitors is validation enough that I am doing something right,” he proudly says.

He sees art playing an important role in eliminating man-made divides in society and providing solace in troubled times. “Art is the medium of ultimate freedom, an uncensored tool for dialogue, and a medium of resistance,” Raja adds.

“Art reminds people that we all live within the same shared humanity, and that could lead to a future of peace and harmony,” he affirms. Art festivals play an important role in spreading this message.

New Delhi-based artist and curator Chandni Aggarwal was also pleased with her exposure at IAF Bengaluru. “I made a lot of connections and it seemed Bangaloreans liked my works too,” she enthuses.

She showcased her signature Tea Series Collage collection based on the preparation and serving of tea. Her artworks are priced from Rs. 1.2 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Nature artist Sandipa Roy featured wildlife in ways that inspire respect and protection. “My work not only celebrates the splendour of nature but also serves as a call to action—a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect the planet for future generations,” she describes.

“My experience at IAF was incredibly rewarding. It was amazing to see how people connected with my work and interpreted it in their own ways. Many visitors praised the original concepts and the emotions conveyed,” she recalls.

She also received some thoughtful suggestions, like experimenting with different mediums and exploring new themes. “I found this to be very inspiring. Overall, it was a wonderful opportunity for growth and connection,” Roy adds.

Heritage artist Sathya Gowthaman has exhibited at the Bengaluru and Mumbai editions of IAF, as well at other shows in Singapore and UAE. Her artworks are priced from Rs 12,500 to Rs 3 lakh.

“At IAF, I got to meet some of the great master artists from Karnataka and get their views on my depictions of temple art. I realised many viewers are unaware of our lost heritage and my artwork was a revelation for them,” she recalls.

She is glad that she is able to do her bit in raising awareness about Indian culture. “Such awareness is important in preserving our heritage,” she adds.

Carpet artist Fannan Raza and Bengaluru-based artist Kajal Ankush also expressed gratitude for the feedback and emotional connection visitors experienced from their artworks. Such suggestions open up new avenues for creative exploration.

Hyderabad-based artist Annarapu Narender exhibited a series of artworks themed around music. They were priced from Rs 60,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

“My experience at the exhibition has been incredibly positive. I received overwhelming encouragement from visitors, which has inspired me to pursue new artistic expressions,” he acknowledges.

Ria Aboobakar, an artist and HR expert, exhibited artworks from her Globetrotter and Incredible India series. “The exhibition was a wonderful experience. I enjoyed connecting with other artists and getting positive feedback from the audience, since my styles based on pointillism, divisionism and broken colour are not well-known by most people,” she recalls.

Artist Isha Valentine sees art and art festivals as enablers for having conversations on sensitive issues. “The importance of art is to provide a perspective on topics that could be political, cultural or commercial, without being censored,” she describes.

“This was my third time exhibiting at IAF. It was an enriching experience interacting with other artists, art collectors and art enthusiasts. I felt at ease compared to the first time when I had showcased my artworks,” she recalls.

She feels fortunate to have got valuable critique on the narrative of her collection. “I also received compliments on the realism of my paintings and uniqueness of my mixed media artworks,” Valentine says with pride.

Susan Mary Halfhide, a Bengaluru-based artist, designer and hospitality professional, presented a series of paintings as an ode to misty mountain mornings. “They show dewdrops shining on wildflowers. They come from my happy place,” she describes.

IAF helped her connect with contemporary artists and galleries. “It has been a learning experience for me for sure, and given me clarity of direction on how to proceed with my practice,” she recalls.

“The feedback has been great. My work resonated with a lot of people, who described to me a sense of peace and happiness that my art evoked in them,” Halfhide signs off.

Safeera Gaffar

Sita Sudhakar

Vandanaa Jain Nahar

Chandar Kumar, Charvi Gallery

Yuraj Patil

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at IAF.)