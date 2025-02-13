Mastering virtual communication: Key lessons from book PING

Not all messages land the way we intend. We’ve all been there—an email that comes across as too blunt, a Slack message that gets misinterpreted, or a video call that feels awkwardly disconnected. Virtual communication is now the norm, yet most of us are still figuring out how to navigate it effectively.

Dr. Brodsky’s expertise isn’t just academic—it’s deeply personal. After being diagnosed with cancer as a teenager and developing a lifelong immune deficiency, virtual communication became his lifeline. This firsthand experience and rigorous research make him one of the leading voices in digital workplace dynamics.

His book, PING: The Secrets of Successful Virtual Communication, dives into why digital-first interactions often go awry and, more importantly, how to fix them. Unlike generic business books, PING offers a research-backed, practical framework—Perspective Taking, Initiative, Nonverbal Cues, and Goals—to help professionals communicate with clarity, influence, and impact in an online world.

But does PING deliver on its promise? And more importantly, is it worth reading? Let’s break it down.

Why this book matters more than ever

We live in a world where remote work, virtual meetings, and AI-driven communication are the new normal. Yet, digital conversations lack the body language, tone, and nuances we rely on in face-to-face interactions. The result? Misunderstandings, disengagement, and even career-damaging missteps.

Brodsky doesn’t just highlight the problem—he offers solutions. He argues that being a strong communicator in a virtual world isn’t just an advantage; it’s a necessity. Everyone can benefit from mastering these skills from corporate leaders to job seekers, entrepreneurs to remote workers.

Key takeaways from PING

1. The hidden psychology of digital communication

“Even small differences in cue variety or synchronicity can alter the outcome of your interactions.”

Ever sent a message that was read as passive-aggressive when you meant it to be neutral? That’s because digital communication strips away vocal tone and body language, often leading to unintended misinterpretations. Brodsky breaks down how different digital platforms (email, Slack, video calls) impact the way our words are perceived and how we can counteract these challenges.

Takeaway: When communicating digitally, be intentional about tone, clarity, and structure. Adding context, using emojis strategically, and being explicit with intentions can bridge the gap.

2. Why structure beats frequency in virtual communication

Netflix ran an experiment comparing two types of virtual leadership:

● Structured communication (scheduled check-ins, clear Slack updates, defined expectations).

● Reactive communication (random messages, last-minute updates, and unstructured meetings).

The result? Teams with structured leadership felt more engaged and productive. Over-communicating doesn’t solve problems—intentional, well-structured communication does.

Takeaway: Whether you’re a manager or team member, structure your digital interactions. Set clear agendas for meetings, use project management tools, and avoid unnecessary back-and-forth messages.

3. The ‘fired on Zoom’ crisis: the right (and wrong) way to deliver tough news online

Remember when Better.com’s CEO fired 900 employees over a brief Zoom call? It became a case study of how not to communicate virtually.

Brodsky explains that delivering difficult news online requires a different approach—one that accounts for emotional impact, timing, and personalisation.

Takeaway: If the conversation is high-stakes (layoffs, performance reviews, conflict resolution), don’t rely solely on email or a rushed video call. Use personalised communication, offer space for dialogue, and acknowledge emotions.

4. Emojis: Unprofessional or essential?

Are emojis in work emails unprofessional? According to PING, strategic emoji use actually enhances engagement and prevents misinterpretation.

Studies show that well-placed emojis in professional settings can make digital messages feel warmer and more relatable, especially in cross-cultural communication. But overuse? That’s where credibility can take a hit.

Takeaway: Use emojis sparingly and strategically. A smiley in a casual Slack message? Great. Overloading a business proposal with them? Maybe not.

5. Should this meeting have been an email?

Virtual meeting fatigue is real, and Brodsky introduces a simple cue-based system to determine when real-time meetings are necessary and when async communication (email, Slack) is more effective.

For example:

High-emotion topics (conflicts, big decisions) → Video call

Routine updates, data sharing → Email or Slack

Takeaway: Before scheduling a meeting, ask: Can this be handled asynchronously? If yes, save everyone time and send a well-structured message instead.

6. The silent resignation: why poor digital communication is killing engagement

Employees don’t disengage because of workload alone; they disengage because they feel unheard in digital workspaces. Brodsky explains how companies can prevent “silent resignations”—where employees check out mentally long before they leave—through clear messaging, meaningful check-ins, and structured team interactions.

Takeaway: If you’re leading a remote team, prioritize personalised check-ins and transparent communication. If you’re an employee, advocate for clearer communication and set boundaries around digital overload.

How the book ends: AI and the future of work

Brodsky closes PING with an insightful look at where digital communication is heading:

The rise of AI in workplace messaging: Can AI-powered emails and chatbots ever replace human connection?

The evolving hybrid work model: Why digital influence will be the next leadership skill.

Building lasting virtual communication habits: Practical tips for making virtual interactions feel more authentic, engaging, and effective.

His final message? We are all virtual communicators now. The question is: Are we doing it well?

Who should read PING?

Leaders & Managers – Want to inspire and manage remote teams effectively? This book is for you.

Professionals & Entrepreneurs – If you rely on virtual communication for career growth, PING teaches you how to stand out.

Job Seekers & Networkers – Learn how to make an impact in a world where first impressions happen online.

In today’s digital-first world, your ability to communicate virtually can make or break opportunities. PING gives you the tools to master it.

Final thoughts: is PING worth reading?

If you’ve ever struggled with misinterpreted messages, draining video calls, or feeling disconnected in remote work, PING is a game-changer.

PING stands out for its research-backed insights, real-world examples, and practical frameworks that don’t just highlight the pitfalls of digital communication but also offer clear solutions. While some concepts—like asynchronous vs. synchronous communication—may feel familiar to seasoned remote workers, the book’s structured approach makes it a valuable read for anyone looking to communicate more effectively in a digital-first world.