NoBroker launches ConvoZen.AI, a conversational AI cloud for customer engagement

Proptech unicorn ﻿NoBroker﻿has launched ConvoZen.AI, an end-to-end Conversational AI cloud built to monitor and automate customer conversations. Now generally available as a SaaS product, ConvoZen.AI has been deployed across multiple industries, including BFSI, education, healthcare, automotive, real estate, travel, and ecommerce.

Initially developed to address operational challenges within its customer engagement operations, the platform now includes features such as Voice and Non-Voice Agents in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, along with analytics, monitoring, coaching, and quality control for customer-facing teams. Companies like Cars24, LendingKart, LeapScholar, and Tata AIG use ConvoZen.AI to reduce costs, improve sales conversions, ensure compliance, and enhance agent efficiency.

“The integration of AI in customer engagement is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. ConvoZen.AI simplifies and accelerates the adoption of Agentic AI for enterprises seeking to optimise their contact centers and deliver superior customer experiences. This represents the future of intelligent customer engagement," said Akhil Gupta, Co-founder & CPTO of NoBroker.

"NoBroker has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, and ConvoZen.AI is a testament to our commitment to redefining customer experiences. Unlike conventional solutions built using third-party models and optimized for Western accents, we built ConvoZen.AI to empower businesses operating at a Bharat scale to embrace Gen AI,” he added.

NoBroker also announced plans to open-source select Indic models for customer support use cases. ConvoZen.AI's models are built in-house and trained on 45,000+ hours of contact centre conversations to understand vernacular speech. The platform provides AI-powered voice agents, automated quality assurance, an agent copilot, and compliance monitoring. It also includes a custom-built AI-driven telephony stack for voice interactions.

The AI-driven conversation intelligence platform is designed for mid-to-enterprise-level businesses, automating customer engagement with AI-driven workflows, including pre-contact virtual assistants and post-contact analytics.

It provides AI-based tools for customer interactions, including pre-contact virtual assistants, post-contact analytics, AI campaigns, and automated compliance processes, allowing businesses to analyse conversations across multiple channels to enhance sales, compliance, and agent performance.