A travel blogger from Costa Rica, Marchessi is our International fellow of Aao hostels
who will be joining in this quest to explore India. A student of Communication and Public Relations and currently employed with the department of education in Government of Costa Rica, she describes herself as a woman in love with life, challenges and details. She believes traveling allows one to have an open mind, a heart full of emotions and experiences of authentic moments. Her trips are a treasure no one can ever steal from her. One of her greatest satisfactions is to be able to share these experiences through her travels, with destinations laden with inexhaustible doses of knowledge.