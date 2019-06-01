EDITIONS
Raghu Mohan
Raghu Mohan, Managing Editor of YourStory, has over two decades of journalistic experience and writes primarily on banking and finance. He has in the past worked at 'Businessworld', 'Business India' and 'The Financial Express'.
Opinion
Saving Private Kumar – any Aadhaar to the fear?
The point is both the state and private firms can snoop on you if they want to. What’s needed is a wider debate on privacy and the course of remedial action in case of abuse or breach in the digital age.
by Raghu Mohan
28th Mar 2017
· 3 min read
In Depth
It’s a shakeout — ATM growth down to two-decade low of 14pc
by Raghu Mohan
27th Mar 2017
· 5 min read
In Depth
Bonanza – banks can tap annual digital transaction fee pool of Rs 1.5 lakh cr!
by Raghu Mohan
3rd Mar 2017
· 9 min read
In Depth
Aditya Puri ko gussa kyon aata hai?
by Raghu Mohan
20th Feb 2017
· 6 min read
Opinion
A no flourish, to the point Budget
by Raghu Mohan
2nd Feb 2017
· 2 min read
Stories
A Budget for all comers?
by Raghu Mohan
1st Feb 2017
· 5 min read
