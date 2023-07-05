Infosys Springboard aims at bridging skill gap through AI/ML and Gen AI courses: Thirumala Arohi

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) has become the buzzword today, and its use cases are making its presence felt in daily life. This has created a sense of excitement on its implications, though there is also a sense of apprehension of being left behind with the emergence of this new technology.

﻿Infosys﻿ Springboard, the learning and upskilling platform of IT services major Infosys, recently introduced the free AI/ML and Generative AI courses to bridge the skill gap and enable learners, especially engineering students, to become job ready.

Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head, Education, Training, and Assessment, Infosys, in an e-mail interview with YourStory, said, “It is important to also debunk the many myths about Gen AI and its implications, especially those laced with doomsday predictions, and reiterate how we can unlock their value to amplify human potential.”

Edited excerpts from the interview:

YourStory [YS]: What was the intent of starting this AI education initiative through Infosys Springboard?

Thirumala Arohi (TA): Infosys has always made deep investments in the competency development of its talent. The pandemic and the launch of NEP 2020 gave Infosys an opportunity to extend these training offerings, including the digital platform, Infosys Wingspan, for building the societal talent pool.

Infosys Springboard was launched in early 2021 to enable digital literacy and to make digital education accessible for all. Under this initiative, Infosys has a multi-pronged approach to allow learners to directly register on the platform, partner with numerous schools, colleges, and educational institutions, and engage with governments and NGO’s to weave digital skilling in their charter. Infosys Springboard has over 16,000 curated courses on its platform, supplemented with learning sessions to help learners acquire skills and knowledge, at absolutely no cost.

By introducing AI/ML and Generative AI courses on the platform, Infosys Springboard aims at bridging the skill gap and enabling learners to become job ready. These courses are selected and created by experts in the field of technology and business at Infosys. They are designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of AI/ML and Generative AI concepts, algorithms, and applications. The training is accompanied with an AI Internship programme for 1,500 students in the first phase. The seats filled up in less than four hours! The programme was rolled out in June this year.

The courses also emphasise the development of critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills. With access to high-quality resources and expert guidance, learners can confidently pursue career opportunities in AI/ML and Generative AI fields. This initiative by Infosys Springboard is a step towards creating a more inclusive and skilled workforce that can contribute to the digital and AI-led transformation of industries worldwide.

YS: How will Infosys Springboard execute this programme?

TA: Infosys Springboard has created a schedule of masterclasses, learning courses, and internship programmes for its AI and Gen AI training. The team is conducting sessions on Deep Learning, NLP, and Generative AI to help learners with understanding of basic concepts, frameworks, and industry applications. Additionally, real-world industry applications will be explored to showcase the practical relevance of these technologies.

The internship programme will give learners an opportunity to engage in interactive discussions and hands-on exercises, and participants will have the opportunity to deepen their understanding and apply their learnings in a practical setting. Whether it is a beginner looking to explore these concepts or an experienced professional seeking to enhance their expertise, these masterclass sessions are tailored to cater to every learning needs.

YS: Who will be the target student community for the AI education programme and how is it going to benefit them?

TA: The AI courses have been curated to engage with learners who have different knowledge and skill levels. Courses on Infosys Springboard have a prerequisite, if relevant, to help learners review their current knowledge and plan their learning efforts. This allows us to engage learners across knowledge levels on the topic to help them build on their existing or adjacent skills. There will be some learners whose interest is piqued with all the conversations on this topic. For them, the masterclasses are designed to demystify the topic and plan their next steps. As learners progress, they can delve into specialised courses that focus on specific industry applications, allowing them to gain practical skills and insights relevant to their field of interest.

For students in the third and fourth year of Engineering, we will be offering an AI-first internship to help them get practical experience while acquiring foundational skills. We have also created a Knowledge Board for the AI series on Infosys Springboard to help learners have access to the session recordings and engage with the Infosys SMEs.

YS: When will this programme be rolled out and what are your future plans?

TA: This programme has been rolled out from June 2023. The AI and Gen AI learning sessions and masterclasses will continue to offer foundational and advanced courses to the learners. We are curating a rich competency programme for Infosys employees, and we will curate these learning efforts for Infosys Springboard learners too.

YS: How does Infosys Springboard plan to demystify the concept of AI and GenAI?

TA: AI and Machine Learning (ML) have been an integral part of our lives for a while now. The arrival of Generative AI has added more fillip and interest to this topic and sparked intrigue among many of us. It is important to also debunk the many myths about Gen AI and its implications, especially those laced with doomsday predictions and reiterate how we can unlock their value to amplify human potential.

Our aim is to demystify AI for learners and help them make a conscious choice in building their career. As they embark on their journey on Infosys Springboard platform, their initial encounter with AI comes in the form of personalised content recommendations and Zoiee, the virtual learning assistant.

By incorporating learning content focused on AI and Generative AI, we aim to raise awareness among our users. Through carefully curated courses and insightful masterclasses led by industry experts, learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of AI and Generative AI and its potential to enhance various aspects of our lives. This integration of knowledge will empower individuals to witness first-hand how AI and Generative AI can amplify their experiences and open new possibilities for innovation and growth.