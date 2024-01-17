Menu
News

Brigade Plus streamlines sales operations, customer service with Zoho CRM

The partnership marks a significant shift towards customer-centric innovation for Brigade Plus, helping it optimise sales journeys and deliver consistently reliable customer service, the company said in a statement.

Press Trust of India8471 Stories
Wednesday January 17, 2024,

1 min Read

Brigade Plus, a subsidiary of property developer Brigade Group that is engaged in home interiors, has adopted ﻿Zoho﻿ CRM for its sales processes to improve its customer service.

"Zoho CRM (customer relationship management) has helped us achieve 4x ROI (return on investment) in just two years, allowing us to excel as one of the largest full-service stores for interiors in the real estate industry," said Brigade Plus head Ponappa PM.

1144 people loved this story

Adani to invest Rs 12,400 Cr in data centre, energy projects in Telangana

"Zoho's 360-degree view has enabled us to offer great value and experiences to our customers," he added.

Within six months, Brigade Plus has successfully streamlined its sales operations by using Zoho CRM software, said the company.

"Brigade Plus and Zoho unite technology innovation and strategy, pioneering customer-centricity through operational excellence. This collaboration sets a new standard, reaffirming our dedication to user-friendly solutions that power impactful business outcomes leveraging Zoho CRM," said Zoho Corp COO, Mani Vembu, in the statement.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

