Brigade Plus streamlines sales operations, customer service with Zoho CRM

Brigade Plus, a subsidiary of property developer Brigade Group that is engaged in home interiors, has adopted ﻿Zoho﻿ CRM for its sales processes to improve its customer service.

The partnership marks a significant shift towards customer-centric innovation for Brigade Plus, helping it optimise sales journeys and deliver consistently reliable customer service, the company said in a statement.

"Zoho CRM (customer relationship management) has helped us achieve 4x ROI (return on investment) in just two years, allowing us to excel as one of the largest full-service stores for interiors in the real estate industry," said Brigade Plus head Ponappa PM.

"Zoho's 360-degree view has enabled us to offer great value and experiences to our customers," he added.

Within six months, Brigade Plus has successfully streamlined its sales operations by using Zoho CRM software, said the company.

"Brigade Plus and Zoho unite technology innovation and strategy, pioneering customer-centricity through operational excellence. This collaboration sets a new standard, reaffirming our dedication to user-friendly solutions that power impactful business outcomes leveraging Zoho CRM," said Zoho Corp COO, Mani Vembu, in the statement.