On singer-actor Julie Andrews’ birthday, these inspirational quotes will motivate you to live life to the fullest

If the heart wants to sing a lively song of joy and cheer, it wants to do so like Maria. Julie Andrews’ character from Sound of Music enthralled us with the sheer magic of the voice and the vivacity of the nun-turned-governess who brought mirth into a strict household.





Actor Julie Andrews, after the resounding success of Sound of Music, tried other dramatic roles in The Americanisation of Emily and the thriller Iron Curtain. She is also well-known for her role in The Princess Diaries, and in recent years appeared in the Tooth Fairy and Despicable Me.





Here are a few quotes from the multi-talented Dame Julie Andrews that will make you look at life differently.





“I think birth and motherhood are not things that you're trained to do. You might have a good example in your own mum, but nobody teaches you how to be a really great mum.”





“Marriage is the hardest work you're ever going to do.”





“I've always seen the cup as half full.”





“I know I probably have a lot of rage in me that I don't show. But I'm not about to wallow in it or reveal it.”





“In my early years, I was much too ignorant and didn't realise how desperately important it all is, how really important the lyrics are. And for me as a singer, I am a lady who takes the lyrics first.”





“I had no education whatsoever, and my mother said, 'Oh, you'll get a much better education in life.' I did to some extent, though I always wish I could have tried it.”





“I really feel very blessed, and I don't forget it, either; there's an awful lot of wonderful talent in this world, and I just seem to be in the right place at the right time.”





“Use your knowledge, and your heart, to stand up for those who can't stand, speak for those who can't speak, be a beacon of light for those whose lives have become dark.”





“If you're passionate about what you do, then go for it wholeheartedly. Be prepared that if anytime, you may be surprised by a phenomenal opportunity that may come your way, and that's when I say, do your homework. Be ready.”





“The arts bridge cultures; they're good for the economy, and they're good for fostering empathy and decency.”









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)







