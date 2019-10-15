Swara Bhasker has been in the Hindi film industry for 10 years. Her lead roles in independent films have garnered huge admiration. Her on-screen appearances do vary from her real personality, of which there are many more admirers and haters.





The frank and outspoken actress is verbal about any injustice and calls a spade a spade — something for which she has received widespread hatred, especially on social media. But, just as she remains true to her onscreen characters to bring them to life, she remains so in real life too — a complete badass feminist.





Growing up in Delhi, Swara has studied English literature from Miranda House and has a Masters in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University.





Here are 15 quotes by the actor that will inspire you to be you and speak fearlessly.





“Frankly, Indian women inherit this collective cultural unconscious — this sense of guilt, shame, and dishonour. I think Indian girls need to become shameless and a little selfish, too.”





“I was an avid reader as a child. I am losing that habit now, as my brain congeals into cabbage from wearing too many heels and too much foundation.”





“My parents are very democratic and liberal people who made the mistake of being democratic and liberal in the upbringing of their children! And in my case, they are still paying for it! Paying in the literal sense as well.”





“Once, I had a huge fight on a film set with an actor who threw tea on a spot-boy's face. I refused to shoot until he apologised.”





“Let me be honest: I might do a franchise film like 'Golmaal' if it comes my way. Eventually, we are all in Mumbai to become bigger stars, not better actors.”





“I am a self-destructive idiot.”





“I've been propositioned by men who were in a position to cast me. I lost a few roles because I didn't give in.”





“Bollywood, as an industry, is based on relationships. It has always been star-driven, and it has an element of feudalism.”





“I am a greedy, selfish actor, and, for me, my role is important.”





“Bottom line is, off-beat film or commercial films, Tollywood or Bollywood, it's the role that matters to me.”





“I love acting, though I don't like the frills around it — red-carpet appearances, dressing up to look a certain way.”





“There have been instances when people have told me that I look too intelligent to be an actress.”









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)















