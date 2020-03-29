Michelle Obama, Jacinda Ardern, and other woman leaders step up in times of COVID-19

As the world deals with COVID-19 pandemic, here are some words of wisdom and hope shared by women leaders around the world.

By Tenzin Norzom
29th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Social distancing and self-isolation is the need of the hour to contain the spread of COVID-19. The message is being widely reiterated by officials around the world, especially mayors of Italy as the country is among the worst hit with deaths surpassing the 8,000 mark.


COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan city in China in December, 2019, has now infected more than 1,00,000 people in the US alone.


Women Leaders

(From left to right clockwise) Michelle Obama, Henrietta H Fore, Jacinda Ardern, Angela Merkel, Nirmala Sitharaman, Greta Thunberg.

Also Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces economic relief for women in relief package for coronavirus

As a precautionary step, companies and people around the world have resorted to working from home, dubbed on various social media platforms as the new normal.


The sudden forced working from home and staying indoors can be challenging.


In this regard, several women leaders around the world have voiced their concerns over the deadly virus and suggested ways to cope with it.

Michelle Obama, former first lady of US

Michelle Obama, in an Instagram post, said, “These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us. We just don’t have a roadmap for what we’re currently experiencing—that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear.”


However, the former first lady of the US also wrote that they are not alone and everybody is figuring out the new normal of social distancing together.


Michelle offered a few suggestions to help communities in these tough times, which include volunteering for food distribution programmes and picking up groceries for the most at-risk and older neighbours.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg

Besides keeping climate change protests alive online, activist Greta Thunberg also took to Instagram and shared her experience of self-isolating.


The 16-year-old felt some symptoms of COVID-19 like her father after the duo came back from a trip to Brussels. She said she had shivers, a sore throat, cough, and felt tired.


View this post on Instagram

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on

“Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultaneously, I might not even have suspected anything.


"Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough And this is what makes it more dangerous,” she added, urging younger people who may be asymptomatic to the virus, to be responsible and follow advice from experts and local authorities so that they do not pass the virus to the people who are at risk.

Also Read

Coronavirus: Here's how India Inc is doing its bit for the underprivileged during the COVID-19 crisis

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand too has advised people not to make light of the ‘unprecedented situation’.


Hosting a Q&A session live on Facebook to discuss the country’s battle with COVID-19, she told people that the benefits of social distancing may not show up for at least 10 days and not to be disheartened. She assured the results are likely to reflect in containing the spread after ‘a several thousand cases’.


“Till then, do check in on your neighbours, especially the elderly. Give them a call and see what their needs are. And if you can help, get their essentials and pop them on their doorsteps. Just remember that the way we can keep them safe is by keeping the distance,” Jacinda added.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India

Many Indians turned to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s slew of announcements regarding immediate changes to cope with the COVID-19 spread in India. Among other things, she assured the safety of migrant workers and wage labourers under a relief package worth Rs 1.70 lakh.


She also said that there shall be no shortages as import and export activities will go on as usual.

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who earlier had come into a brief contact with a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 said, "We are reducing public life and social interaction further and we are making sure to impose the same rules in principle across Germany."

Henrietta H Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF

In light of people around the world working from home, Henrietta H Fore, the Executive Director of UNICEF held a virtual meeting with UNICEF staff on mental health and well-being a few days ago. 


Later, she took to Twitter and said, “Many of us may be feeling anxious and overwhelmed, sad, calm, stressed, confused, bored, lonely or all of these things at the same time,” and shared the following tips to ace the work from home phenomenon.

1)     Stick to routines or start new ones: Henrietta suggested that one could get up and go to sleep at a regular time. “Get dressed, exercise, take a shower, do your hair, do the dishes. Involve the children so that you have a family plan,” she said.


2)     Stay connected: She said that talking about how they are feeling is a good way to stay connected, suggesting that one could call their family, friends, and colleagues, especially the ones who are alone.


3)     Engage in hobbies: Do karoake, read, cook, do puzzles, sew or knit, Henrietta suggested.


4)     Set up a worry window: She also said one could set up a worry window by jotting down all the anxieties throughout the day and dedicate a specific time to give each of them some thought.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

50 women from Thrissur make eco-friendly sanitary napkins at affordable price

Think Change India

12 motivational quotes by Greta Thunberg that will inspire you to change for the planet

Nirandhi Gowthaman

These 4 women are equipping prisoners with the required skill to lead dignified lives

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the women entrepreneurs earning in crores on Alibaba.com

Rekha Balakrishnan
Daily Capsule
Of survival, stimulus, and solidarity - India's story under lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tokyo Games postponement rekindles Dipa Karmakar's Olympic hopes

Press Trust of India

Starting with just Rs 1,000, social entrepreneur Ruchi Jain now delivers farmers’ produce to places like Taj Palace Hotel and Blue Tokai

Tenzin Norzom

These entrepreneurs aim to disrupt the women’s intimate and hygiene space with a range of eco-friendly products

Rekha Balakrishnan

These women characters are all set to rule the superhero universe

Tenzin Norzom

How to be more assertive at the workplace without being rude

Rekha Balakrishnan

Hima Das donates one month's salary to Assam to fight coronavirus pandemic

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru