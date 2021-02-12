12 quotes to get you walking, running, and valuing health

It is easy to get lost in the mundane daily task and disregard one's physical and mental well-being. The pandemic may have led most people to just languish indoors and be hooked to screens for work or entertainment all day long. We all know that's not a good feeling.





But a simple walk for about 20 minutes can do wonders. Studies have shown that daily physical activities such as walking, running, and exercising will increase metabolism and activate the endorphins, the happy hormones.





So, do away with excuses like lack of time and lace up your shoes to get moving because if Michelle Obama and the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg can take time off to work out, everybody can.





Still mulling over the idea? Well, these 12 quotes will surely get you going:

“Running is the greatest metaphor for life, because you get out of it what you put into it.”— Oprah Winfrey, television producer and author.





“We live in such a fast-paced world, always going, going, going. Just making devotion to yourself and committing to exercise is such an act of self-love.” Jennifer Aniston, actor.

“The pain of running relieves the pain of living.” – Jacqueline Simon Gunn, writer and clinical psychologist

“There is something magical about running; after a certain distance, it transcends the body. Then a bit further, it transcends the mind. A bit further yet, and what you have before you, laid bare, is the soul.” – Kristin Armstrong, former professional road bicycle racer.

“At one point, I didn't believe I could find the time to exercise. Instead of calling this impossible, I've redefined it as an opportunity—a chance for me to give something back to my body so it can go a little farther. No matter what I have to give—and some days it's more than others—my goal is always to offer myself up to the challenge of exercise not as a "struggle" but as a stepping-stone, one that I believe can lead me toward my finest hour.” - Oprah Winfrey, television producer and author.





“Run often. Run long. But never outrun your joy of running.” — Julie Isphording, former long-distance runner.





“Walking is the best exercise post-pregnancy. Even when getting on the treadmill can be tough, 20 to 30 minutes of walking can really help.” Kareena Kapoor Khan, actor





“Your health is what you make of it. Everything you do and think either adds to the vitality, energy, and spirit you possess or takes away from it.” ~ Ann Wigmore, holistic health practitioner





“When I’m working 16-hour days and I can’t work out, I get angry very easily. It’s because I’m missing all those good endorphins. For me, exercise equals happiness.” Heather Morris, actor

“A walk in nature walks the soul back home.” Mary Davis, CEO of the Special Olympics

“If you’re healthy all around, you’ll feel better, and if you feel better, you’ll have a more positive outlook. It’s all connected.” Bridget Moynahan, actor.