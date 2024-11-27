Ladies Who Lead (LWL), a members-only platform dedicated to advancing women in leadership, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Rainmatter, Nithin Kamath's impact-driven investment firm, according to a press release.

The round also includes participation from Jayant Davar's family office.

Aditya Ghosh and Aabha Bakaya -- co-founders of Ladies Who Lead

The funding will enable LWL to expand its unique ecosystem for women professionals and leaders across multiple sectors, offering them the resources, mentorship, and support necessary to overcome traditional barriers and excel in their careers, the statement added.

Founded by former journalist Aabha Bakaya and Aditya Ghosh in 2021, LWL has been shaping an inclusive space for women entrepreneurs, professionals, and veterans across industries, creating professional growth opportunities for them through curated workshops, networking, mentorship programmes, upskilling programs, and social events.

LWL also addresses key barriers to leadership advancement, such as pay disparity, networking limitations, inaccessibility to mentors, and better work-life balance for women professionals.

This funding will enable LWL to deepen its reach and strengthen support for established and emerging women leaders alike, the press release said. With operations currently active in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, LWL aims to expand to reach a wider audience across the country.

Founder and CEO Aabha Bakaya said, “As our movement grows, more women in various fields will lead, and our collective influence will empower us to co-create the future. We see this funding from Rainmatter as a strong endorsement of our vision, and we are incredibly proud to have them as our partners on this journey.”

Seema Patil from Rainmatter and Zerodha said, “Today, only 35% of Indian women participate in the workforce, compared to the global average of 50%. Even more concerning is that women hold just 18% of senior leadership roles in India. There is a tremendous opportunity to change this. When we connected with Ladies Who Lead, we were immediately inspired by their commitment to creating a unique space for women while providing them with mentorship and growth opportunities. We are excited to support them on this journey.”