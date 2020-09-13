What is the Main Difference between SEO and SEM

SEO and SEM both play an important role in increasing the visibility of websites in search engines. Here, in this article, you will get to know about the main difference between the two. So, let’s get started.





Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Search Engine Marketing is one of the best ways of digital marketing to promote your business in order to boost your sales. It is the form of internet marketing through which your business website gets promoted on search engines. It consists of 2 components i.e. Paid Search Advertising and Search Engine Optimization.





1) Paid Search Advertising (PSA)

Paid Search Advertising works on a pay-per-click model, where you need to pay to the advertiser every time when a user clicks on your link. It is a very small fee that you pay to the search engine for every click. There are many platforms where you can run Paid Search Advertising including Facebook, LinkedIn, Google Plus, and AdWords. This is done to boost sales and brand visibility.





2) Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

SEO is done to get better rankings in the search engine’s results. It is very important for every website to do SEO so that the owner can get free organic traffic on their websites and users can reach their content without making extra efforts. it increases the website visitors, buyer for your products, and rank your site in search results.





SEO is further divided into two main categories i.e. On-Page SEO and Off-page SEO. Let’s have a quick glance over both of them:





ON-Page SEO





On-Page SEO includes all those practices that are done to optimize individual web pages such as loading speed, content relevancy, keyword density, and HTML source code of the page. It includes dealing with specific data on the website. It is performed for better traffic and visitors and to enhance the user’s experience with your website.





On-Page SEO includes:





· SEO friendly Keywords

Using SEO friendly keywords, you can get a high rank for your website in search engine results. Make sure that your URL is short so that users can remember it easily. Also, it should consist of a relevant keyword according to your website.





· Main Keyword in Title

Don’t forget to add the main keyword in your title tag as search engines will inspect it to show the relevant result as per the searches of the users. The best title tag should not be more than 50-60 characters in length.





· H1 Tag

Your website content must contain an H1 tag for the page. It should be short, crisp, and only one in number. The H1 title tag should be one for every web page of your website. It helps search engines to find out your web pages instantly.





· Add Multimedia

To add multimedia in your website content helps users to understand it in a better way. Also, users and visitors easily get attracted to images, graphs, and video clips. This way, you can make your visitors stay on your website for a long duration. This will also help your website to gain more traffic and a high rank in the search engine’s result.





· Subheadings

Add subheadings in your web page content with main keywords.





· Other techniques

Other techniques include maintaining keyword density, increasing loading speed, creating inbound links and outbound links and using social media sharing buttons.





Off-Page SEO





In Off-page SEO techniques, you generate website traffic by creating backlinks, listing your website on another website, and by sharing the blogs on social networking sites. It helps you to improve the ranking of the website in SERPs.





Sharing content on social media, article and blog submission, PPT submission and other techniques to create backlinks are all the activities for off-page SEO. Hopefully, now you know what is SEM, what is SEO, and what is the difference between SEO and SEM.





For a better understanding of SEO, you can join a digital marketing course that will open the doors to immense opportunities for you in the future. Also, it will help you in gaining professional skills for SEO. All the best!