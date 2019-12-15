Top 5 Applications to Create Personalized Photo books in India

Where are your most photos stored today? Mobile phones, of course! There are no brownie points to guess that with high penetration of smart phones in our day to day lives - our travels, birthdays, anniversaries, friends or family gatherings- every single event of our lives is captured on the phone. While photo tells a story, creating a printed photo book right from your phone is truly a bliss.

Acclaimed photo book apps help you create aesthetically designed and beautifully printed photo books. Based on our research, here are the best five mobile applications to create your personalized photo books in India.

Picsy





Founded in 2016, Picsy is one of its kind mobile app to create personalized photo books based in Ahmedabad. Picsy offers an easy to use interface, 150+ specially designed themes and add up to 80 pages. The highlight is it takes minimal time to order your photo books. You can choose from small, medium and large sized hard cover photo books, calendars, canvas prints, etc.

Available on Playstore and Appstore

Photo Book Sizes (in inches): Large (16 X12), Medium (11 X 8.5) and Small (8 X 6)

Photo book Theme Categories: Birthday, Kids, Family, Travel, Love, Wedding, Classic, Friends, Portfolio, Special









Canvera





























Started in 2007, Canvera is a Bengaluru based photography services company and its app is designed to provide users with end-to-end photography solutions and find photographers. Canvera offers prints, posters, calendars in addition to photo books. It doesn’t have special themes but offers paper finishes like matte, glossy and velvet.

Available on Playstore and Appstore

Photo book Sizes (in inches): 6x4, 7x5, 9x6, 10x8

Photojaanic





























Photojaanic started in the year 2012 and offers products like photo prints, calendars, and wall arts - in addition to photo books. Photojaanic offers hardcover, softcover and mini photo books along with premium hardcover collection.

Available only on Playstore

Photo book Sizes (in inches): 6 X 6 and 8 X 8

Photo book Theme Categories: Premium, Kodak, Baby, Wedding





Zoomin

















Headquartered in Mumbai, Zoomin was found in 2008 with a major focus on printed photo products. The app offers users to create photo books, prints, calendars and much more. You can choose from lay flat, hardcover and softcover photo books of 20 or 32 pages.

Available on Playstore and Appstore

Photo book Sizes (in inches): 6x6, 8x8, 8x10, and 10x8

Photo book Theme Categories: Classic, Kids, Family, Travel, Romantic





PikBuk





Founded in 2016, Pikbuk is a digital photo printing company from New Delhi that provides customers with personalized photo books, tiles, prints and canvas. Pikbuk offers softcover and hardcover photo books designed to accommodate 20- 40 photos.

Available on Playstore and Appstore

Photo book Sizes (in inches): 6 X 6 and 4 X 6





























Printed photo books or photo albums are still the most preferred way to save special moments by individuals. If you are planning to make one- ensure that you look out for features like more themes, ease of interface and freedom to add as many photos as you want. Pick the one that best emotes your needs.