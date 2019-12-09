Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in South India using older PCs are likely to experience reduced workplace productivity and security vulnerablities, according to a Microsoft study.





SMBs using computers that are over four years old and running older operating systems will experience significantly reduced workplace productivity, it said.









The older PCs also expose organisations to security vulnerabilities and IT threats, according to Farhana Haque, Group Director-Devices, Microsoft India.





These findings were revealed in the latest Microsoft study carried out in partnership with global SMB IT market research and analyst organisation TechAisle, which polled almost 2,000 SMBs across the Asia Pacific region.





Nearly 40 percent of SMBs in the southern states are using outdated computers and 62 percent, older versions of Windows, the study said.





SMBs have experienced repair needs for older PCs almost four times over that for new PCs. This can amount to at least 96 hours' worth of productive time lost, a press release quoting the director said.





Recovering data and maintaining business continuity is among the topmost challenges for SMBs in the South. In the last year alone, 25 percent of SMBs surveyed in South India said they had experienced a security breach.





SMBs in the South, which have embraced a modern workplace strategy, have experienced multiple benefits for businesses and employees, including higher productivity, better security, and reduced operating costs.





The study said 89 percent of southern SMBs saw improved IT efficiency by adopting newer PCs and 75 percent of all SMBs were in consensus that adopting newer PCs enabled better usage experience through cloud and mobility solutions.





“Technology can be a real enabler for businesses, both small and large, and SMBs need to recognise the value that IT investment can bring to their present and future growth. SMBs employ over 110 million people in India, significantly contributing to India's economic growth,” Farhana said.





Microsoft wants to work alongside SMBs in India to help them realise their ambitions and succeed in this competitive marketplace, she added.





According to the study, the continued delay in SMBs' adoption of newer technological infrastructure, across business functions, was due to factors such as perceived app incompatibility and low awareness of must-have capabilities in new PCs.





(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)







