World Blood Donor Day is a major annual event to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products.

The day commemorates the vital role blood donors play in saving lives and improving the health of people around the world. This year, the theme is give blood, give plasma, share life, share often—in a bid to draw attention to the collective impact of blood donation in addressing health emergencies and ensuring access to quality healthcare. The day also serves as a way to highlight the practice of regular blood donation and encourage people to donate blood voluntarily.

In the field of medicine, blood transfusions are essential. However, safe and sufficient blood availability is an ongoing challenge in many countries.

Also Read This Cuttack tea seller is a teacher to 70 slum children, and a regular blood donor

Millions of people around the world need blood transfusions to survive. This is where blood donations come into play— via donations, individuals can make a tangible difference in a patient's life and contribute to their recovery. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, one round of blood donation is capable of saving up to three lives as several components like red blood cells, plasma, and platelets are passed on in the process, which can be used to treat various diseases.

Also Read World Blood Donor Day: meet the people who are saving lives by promoting blood donation

Back to this year's theme, give blood, give plasma, share life, share often— it draws upon the importance of individual contributions to the cause of saving lives. Each drop of donated blood symbolizes hope, strength, and compassion for those in need. This is a testament to the selflessness and generosity of blood donors who understand the value of donating blood.

This day also World Blood Donor Day also aims to recognize and thank voluntary blood donors who donate blood regularly. Their dedication plays an important role in ensuring a stable blood supply to hospitals and medical facilities.

On World Blood Donor Day, awareness campaigns and events are held worldwide to encourage more people to donate blood. These efforts aim to dispel myths and misconceptions about donating blood, educate the public about screening and safety measures, and motivate individuals to participate in this life-saving effort. Governments, medical institutions and non-profit blood services are working together to create an enabling and supportive environment for donating blood.

With that in mind, here are some Indian companies that are actively working on encouraging blood donation.

Indian Red Cross Society

The Indian Red Cross—a voluntary human rights organisation— plays a key role in getting together blood donation camps and spreading awareness about the importance of donating blood. It works with various agencies and organisations across the country to promote blood donation drives.

Apollo Hospital

﻿Apollo﻿ Hospital—one of India's leading healthcare providers— also does its bit by actively promoting blood donation campaigns and encouraging its staff and patients to participate in voluntary blood donation programmes besides actively organing blood donation drives.

Rotary Blood Bank

The Rotary Blood Bank is a well-known organisation that facilitates the collection, testing and distribution of blood. Its work involves engaging with local blood banks and running awareness programs to encourage regular blood donations.