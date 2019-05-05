Elections 2019: Bike taxi aggregator Rapido set to offer free rides to Lucknow voters

Bike taxi aggregator Rapido will offer free rides to voters in Lucknow on Monday to help them reach polling booths.





Rapido has introduced this facility to ensure that every voter in Lucknow is able to exercise his or her 'Right to Vote', the firm said. Users will have to book a 'Rapido Bike' through the Rapido app, the company said in a statement.





Users in Lucknow will be required to use the coupon code 'IVOTE' when booking a ride on the app. The offer will be applicable in Lucknow only during voting hours.





Polling will be held in Lucknow, which figures in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM in the evening.





Rapido isn't the first startup which is helping individuals to travel to voting booths.





Last month, cab platform Ola announced that it will provide free rides to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru, Ballari, Hubali-Dharwad, Gulbarga, and Belgaum on the voting day. As a part of this free service, Ola has assigned 270 cabs to the Election Commission and these will be made available to ferry PwD voters to polling booths.





In a statement, Ola then, said,





"In a bid to increase voter participation, Ola has partnered with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka and Mangalore Zilla Panchayat, the Bengaluru District Electoral Officer, and the Commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the District Electoral Officer and Commissioner of Mysore Corporation to provide free rides to PWD voters."





Ola had also set up helpline numbers – 9071464553 / 7624915133 to help PwD voters address any issues that may arise. To ensure strict adherence to compliance, IVRs related to the rules of the Election Commission will be played on the driver partners’ mobile phone numbers.





It had also arranged a set-up with Nodal Officers and a team of volunteers to make calls to driver partners to verify the status of the scheduled pick-ups of PwD voters.





