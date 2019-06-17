Chase the vision - your startup fix for the week

How do you measure success? Conrad Hilton, Founder of the Hilton Hotels, said, "Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit."





On that note, we introduce you to software product company Kuliza Technologies, which has embodied the "Change is the only constant" philosophy. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Kuliza had a profitable operation. But, things took a turn as the startup dared to break out from its comfort zone and set out to make a mark in a completely new domain – fintech.





After 10 years, Kuliza decided to get into investment mode by incurring losses and forayed into the financial services industry with a specific focus - lending.





Kaushal Sarda, CEO, Kuliza Technologies









You can live your entire life in one place and still not know it completely. But if you live in Bengaluru, TravellerPass may help you correct that. Recently launched in India, TravellerPass, UAE’s biggest app-based discovery platform, now aims to be India’s one-stop-shop for discount discovery for dining, entertainment, wellness, and shopping, along with short-term offers and packages.





Matt Philips, Founder and CEO, Travellerpass









How does a five-year-old startup, which started with a seed capital of $1,700 and spent just $7,000 on marketing for the first few years, achieve what so many have attempted and failed – growth with profitability? Especially in the hyper-competitive space of online travel. Meet Chennai-based travel startup Pickyourtrail that is now on track to hit one million itineraries by the end of 2019.





Pickyourtrail founders (L) Srinath Shankar and (R) Hari Ganapathy





GrabbnGo pivoted its business so you can grab food on the go at airports





Imagine if an algorithm can help retailers find hungry customers at boarding gates before long flights. Speaking to YourStory Business Editor Vishal Krishna, GrabbnGo Co-founder Gaurav Gutgutia explains how the foodtech startup wants to cover 50 million passengers with its kiosks soon.













In 2012, sisters Dhruthi Kasu Reddy and Jyotsna Kasu Reddy began their careers working for their father’s startup. In 2017, they founded Kasu Assets, a real estate startup that builds, sells, and manages holiday homes in Goa. Apart from maintenance, housekeeping, and concierge services, it helps homeowners to rent out properties via Airbnb so they can earn a rental income when the homes are unused.





Dhruthi and Jyotsna hope to change the way people own homes in Goa









Arjit Soni’s Mybyk has 4,000 cycles on the road in Ahmedabad. The startup, which aims to make urban transport greener, more accessible, convenient, and economical, is now eyeing the next 100 smart cities. Mybyk’s B2C offering is available in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Udaipur. As far as B2B is concerned, it claims to have customers across India including ISRO, Adani Shantigram, and Baxter.





Ahmedabad, Mybyk's Arjit says, was the ideal testing ground for his startup.









Bengaluru-based startup Rephrase.ai creates high-quality videos and animations with just text as input, using generative AI. In this interview with YourStory, Rephrase.ai Co-founder Ashray Malhotra explains the ground-breaking technology behind Rephrase.ai as well as its many use-cases for enterprises.













Launched in 2015, EazyDiner began with 350 diners in the first month. In four years, the platform has over half a million diners and is present in 12 Indian cities and in Dubai, UAE. EazyDiner was founded by Vir Sanghvi, the former Editor of Hindustan Times and well-known TV anchor and food critic, and hoteliers Rohit Dasgupta, Sachin Pabreja, and Shruti Kaul.





The early team at EazyDiner









Navia Life Care was founded by Gaurav Gupta and his friends Kunal Kishore Dhawan, and Shourjo Banerjee in 2016 in order to use technology to solve problems of the healthcare ecosystem. It uses AI, ML, and predictive analytics to power its products, which include a voice assistant for doctors and a check-in management system for clinics and hospitals.





Gaurav Gupta and Kunal Kishore Dhawan, Founders of Navia Life Care









Ever since Padma Shri Arunachalam Muruganantham invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine two decades ago, a menstrual hygiene revolution seems to be brewing across India. Joining the cause is Rag Innovations, a startup that has built a machine that produces low-cost sanitary napkins to make menstrual hygiene more affordable and accessible for women, and is now selling these machines abroad.













Swanky shopping arcades, quirky cafes, and multiple boarding gates – all international airports and journeys seem the same to frequent flyers. But Dubai-based Hey Flyer wants to simplify the flying experience. The app, originally pegged as a networking platform for frequent flyers, aims to enhance a passenger’s journey through an integrated travel experience.





(From L to R) Mandip Kanjiya and Jai Tolani, Founders, Hey Flyer

