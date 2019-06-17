Chase the vision - your startup fix for the week

EDITIONS
Team YS
17th Jun 2019
How do you measure success? Conrad Hilton, Founder of the Hilton Hotels, said, "Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit."


On that note, we introduce you to software product company Kuliza Technologies, which has embodied the "Change is the only constant" philosophy. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Kuliza had a profitable operation. But, things took a turn as the startup dared to break out from its comfort zone and set out to make a mark in a completely new domain – fintech.


After 10 years, Kuliza decided to get into investment mode by incurring losses and forayed into the financial services industry with a specific focus - lending.


Inspired much to begin Monday? We also have a bouquet of startup stories for more motivation.


Kuliza CEO Kaushal

Kaushal Sarda, CEO, Kuliza Technologies


UAE's app-based discovery platform TravellerPass enters India 


You can live your entire life in one place and still not know it completely. But if you live in Bengaluru, TravellerPass may help you correct that. Recently launched in India, TravellerPass, UAE’s biggest app-based discovery platform, now aims to be India’s one-stop-shop for discount discovery for dining, entertainment, wellness, and shopping, along with short-term offers and packages.


Travellerpass

Matt Philips, Founder and CEO, Travellerpass


How this Indian travel startup balanced rapid growth with profitability


How does a five-year-old startup, which started with a seed capital of $1,700 and spent just $7,000 on marketing for the first few years, achieve what so many have attempted and failed – growth with profitability? Especially in the hyper-competitive space of online travel. Meet Chennai-based travel startup Pickyourtrail that is now on track to hit one million itineraries by the end of 2019.


Pickyourtrail founders

Pickyourtrail founders (L) Srinath Shankar and (R) Hari Ganapathy


GrabbnGo pivoted its business so you can grab food on the go at airports


Imagine if an algorithm can help retailers find hungry customers at boarding gates before long flights. Speaking to YourStory Business Editor Vishal Krishna, GrabbnGo Co-founder Gaurav Gutgutia explains how the foodtech startup wants to cover 50 million passengers with its kiosks soon.



Two sisters homed in on an opportunity combining houses and tourism in Goa


In 2012, sisters Dhruthi Kasu Reddy and Jyotsna Kasu Reddy began their careers working for their father’s startup. In 2017, they founded Kasu Assets, a real estate startup that builds, sells, and manages holiday homes in Goa. Apart from maintenance, housekeeping, and concierge services, it helps homeowners to rent out properties via Airbnb so they can earn a rental income when the homes are unused.


Dhruthi Reddy and Jyotsna Reddy

Dhruthi and Jyotsna hope to change the way people own homes in Goa


Mybyk is wheeling in change with its bicycle-sharing service


Arjit Soni’s Mybyk has 4,000 cycles on the road in Ahmedabad. The startup, which aims to make urban transport greener, more accessible, convenient, and economical, is now eyeing the next 100 smart cities. Mybyk’s B2C offering is available in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Udaipur. As far as B2B is concerned, it claims to have customers across India including ISRO, Adani Shantigram, and Baxter.


Mybyk bicycle sharing

Ahmedabad, Mybyk's Arjit says, was the ideal testing ground for his startup.


AI startup Rephrase.ai set to change how animation and videos are done


Bengaluru-based startup Rephrase.ai creates high-quality videos and animations with just text as input, using generative AI. In this interview with YourStory, Rephrase.ai Co-founder Ashray Malhotra explains the ground-breaking technology behind Rephrase.ai as well as its many use-cases for enterprises.



EazyDiner has Google and TripAdvisor eating out of its hands


Launched in 2015, EazyDiner began with 350 diners in the first month. In four years, the platform has over half a million diners and is present in 12 Indian cities and in Dubai, UAE. EazyDiner was founded by Vir Sanghvi, the former Editor of Hindustan Times and well-known TV anchor and food critic, and hoteliers Rohit Dasgupta, Sachin Pabreja, and Shruti Kaul. 


EazyDiner

The early team at EazyDiner


Delhi-based healthtech startup wants to become the Siri for doctors


Navia Life Care was founded by Gaurav Gupta and his friends Kunal Kishore Dhawan, and Shourjo Banerjee in 2016 in order to use technology to solve problems of the healthcare ecosystem. It uses AI, ML, and predictive analytics to power its products, which include a voice assistant for doctors and a check-in management system for clinics and hospitals.


Navia

Gaurav Gupta and Kunal Kishore Dhawan, Founders of Navia Life Care


Rag Innovations is taking low-cost sanitary pads to women in villages, jails


Ever since Padma Shri Arunachalam Muruganantham invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine two decades ago, a menstrual hygiene revolution seems to be brewing across India. Joining the cause is Rag Innovations, a startup that has built a machine that produces low-cost sanitary napkins to make menstrual hygiene more affordable and accessible for women, and is now selling these machines abroad.


Rag Innovations


Hey Flyer wants to be the travel buddy you can’t do without


Swanky shopping arcades, quirky cafes, and multiple boarding gates – all international airports and journeys seem the same to frequent flyers. But Dubai-based Hey Flyer wants to simplify the flying experience. The app, originally pegged as a networking platform for frequent flyers, aims to enhance a passenger’s journey through an integrated travel experience.


Hey Flyer

(From L to R) Mandip Kanjiya and Jai Tolani, Founders, Hey Flyer

