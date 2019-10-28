A

‘You can turn any challenge into an opportunity’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

From setbacks to solutions, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts and stories!

By Madanmohan Rao
28th Oct 2019
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 45 gems and insights from the week of October 21-27 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of 50 Quotes from Techsparks 2019 here.


F

Diwali is all about lights, togetherness, and gifting. And, the hottest trend for gifting this season are handcrafted minakari jewellery delicately created by artisans turning them into pieces of art. - Chinu Kala, Rubans Accessories


Online purchase of gold is still a nascent yet fast-growing market in India. - Gaurav Mathur, SafeGold


Indian startups are actually so attractive that foreign investors take the journey to invest in them. - Angela De Giacomo, Bissell Family Office


The slowdown in China’s startup ecosystem is likely to increase the funding momentum of investors from that country in India as they seek new opportunities. - V Balakrishnan, Exfinity Ventures


Indian households with a large and emerging middle-class deserve the transparency, cost-efficiency, and convenience of the country’s digital finance transformation. - Melissa Frakman, EMVC


There are 20 percent counterfeit medicines in the Indian market. - Maruthi Medisetti, MetroMedi


Education finance has so much unmet demand in India. - V L Ramakrishnan, Shiksha


A highly impactful and profitable business can be built in the large and untapped higher education financing space. - Sarvesh Kanodia, Omidyar Network India


Multiple shapes and forms of education will continue to flourish. - Irwin Anand, Udemy India


EV as a market is witnessing a lot of interest in India, and this is similar to what we saw in the telecom segment earlier. - Ravikiran Annaswamy, Numocity


There is a huge market potential with the advent of solar and e-rickshaw segments. This is because they help cut down air pollution and reduce overall carbon emissions. - Sumit Jaiswal, Highflow Industries


In a world of instant and discount-driven travel solutions, there is a need for premium transformational journeys. - Manish Sinha, The Unhotel Co.


Travellers today no longer want to plan their trip based on the hotels’ check-in time. - Sandeep Jaiswal, MiStay


Millennials are averse to pre-made packages and expect to wield control over their itinerary. - Rahul Singh, Ithaka


Rental culture and recycling or reuse is here to stay as youth understand wastage more than the last generation or two. - Karthik Reddy, Blume Ventures


Monetisation channels are strongly emerging for the regional content apps. - Virendra Gupta, Dailyhunt


VCs don’t really solve problems. They back problem solvers. - Alok Mittal, Indifi


A live demo is much more powerful than subjecting people to multiple painful slides. - Ajay Adiseshann, PayMate


If you focus on the mass market, over time, the general economic development trajectory in the country will enable you. - Hans Tung, GGV Capital


Your willingness to look for the best in people will subconsciously bring it forth. - Marianne Williamson


The quality of work for any organisation is directly proportional to the quality of the workforce. - Sahil Sharma, GigIndia


Workforce analytics can reveal the disparity between real-time productivity and performance metrics. - Siddhartha Gupta, Mercer|Mettl


It's a people manager who makes the difference in a good organisation, and not technology, brand or anything else. - Ramesh Shankar, GMI


When you have multiple touch points, the tendency for a product to get damaged is higher as there are multiple pickup points. - Ashish Shah, Pepperfry


Promotion and support of women entrepreneurship can contribute significantly to the country’s economic goals. - Debashis Chatterjee, IIM Kozhikode


The tech industry can’t afford to keep leaving women’s good ideas on the table. We need to level the playing field for female entrepreneurs. - Peggy Johnson, Microsoft


Men should be comfortable to embrace their vulnerability and their weaknesses. It doesn’t make them less of a man. - Ayushmann Khurrana


Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) is needed to make self-driving cars a reality. - Gregor Zink, Elektrobit


The auto industry has failed to keep up with the IoT (Internet of Things) age. - Shubham Jain, TresMoto


It is great and passionate to build good technology, but that technology should have a purpose to it. - Swapan Rajdev, Haptik


Technology can be built really quickly, but mindsets don’t change that fast. - Gautam Raj Anand, Hubhopper


Making an impact and making money doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive. - Wessam El Beih, Drosos Foundation Egypt


Social issues aren’t a problem for a specific community or a section of people. It is everyone’s problem. - Anu Prasad, ILSS


Beauty-conscious people and skincare lovers are rooting for organic and vegan products as the new must-haves. - Chhavi Singh, Sacred Salts


A systemic gap in leadership development investment threatens NGOs’ sustainability, thereby limiting their ability to create lasting and measurable impact. - Anu Prasad, ILSS


Running a company is a challenging experience and it puts a lot of strain on the founders physically, mentally, and in ways hard to explain. - Ashish Aggarwal, Grishin Robotics


No matter how successful, and how brilliant, there is always a core in us which is guilty, regretful, full of what-ifs and what-nots. - Kaveree Bamzai, ‘No Regrets’


Beauty is laughter. It's being inspired. - Emilia Clarke


Everything is contextually right and wrong. - Aniketh Jain, Kaleyra


Learn and constantly practice and get better with your skills even if you are working or doing other things in life. - Shamlee


There is nothing worse in life than being ordinary. - Kausshal Dugarr, Teabox


If you put in hard work, sincerity and belief, then awards and commercial success will follow. - Ashwini Rao, The Colour Factory


Don’t listen to those who doubt your capabilities. Nobody else can achieve the things you can. - Neiharika Rajiv, Suvida Care


This is the seduction of creating – you become a part of what you create and what you create becomes a part of you. - Reena Kochar


You can turn any challenge into an opportunity. - Vidushi Mallick, Coral Haze


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).


Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

