From local to global: India Art Fair kicks off its dazzling 12th edition

Spread across 12,000 square metres, India Art Far 2020 features 81 exhibitors (of which 65 are international), including 59 galleries (of which 12 are international). The exhibitors range from commercial galleries and cultural organisations to artist collectives and private collections.





“The vision of the India Art Fair is to showcase the diversity of contemporary and traditional art, from India and overseas,” explains director Jagdip Jagpal, in a chat with YourStory.





Over 70 percent of the galleries are from India, and 30 percent are from overseas. There are also talks and panels which have the artist’s voice at the core, Jagdip adds. Care has been taken to ensure that there is not much duplication across exhibits.





The fair has also partnered with large Indian festivals to foster collaboration and cross-pollination. These include the Kochi Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and the Chennai Photo Biennale. There are workshops to bring out the educational and commercial aspects of art as well.





In these photo essays, we showcase the work of Aicon Contemporary, Akara Art, Art Centrix, Art Heritage, Art Musings, Art Pilgrim, Art Houz, Arts of the Earth, Bombay Duck Designs, Britto Arts Trust, Delhi Crafts Council, Exhibit 320, FICA, Gallery Ragini, Gallery Tableau, Gallery Veda, Karla Osorio Galeria, Mumbai Art Room, Nepal Picture Library, Platform, Rukshaan Art, Sakshi Gallery, Saskia Fernando Gallery, Studio Renaissance, Taramba Art, The Guild, and Zoca.





The overseas artist representation includes Germany, Italy, UK, US, Brazil, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, and South Korea. IAF 2020 also has live performances, guided tours, and an extended bookshop across the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi.





Featured artists in these photo essays include Shilo Shiv Suleman, Siri Devi Khandivilli, Divyendu Anand, Ratheesh T, Ashim Halder, Anisuzzuman Sohel, Shimul Saha, Dhananjay Singh, Mahbubur Rahman, Tayeba Begum Lipi, Ganesh Selvaraj, Sunil Kumar Sreekandan, Shiffali Wadhawan, Tapasya Gupta, Yuvaraj Velu, Yuvan Bothysathuvar, Michael Brown, Clive Smith, and Chris Jones.





“The fair promotes the unique identity of South Asian art. It brings a wide range of art in an accessible manner to the public. It is a great place to be, and a great way to grow the art market,” Jagdip enthuses.





Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and truly explore the full beauty of the world of art?





