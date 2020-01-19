Strong, sexy, easy, androgynous, and comfortable. Rhea Kapoor, a film producer, fashion designer, and sister of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor believes these are the words that define her personal style statement.





Rhea Kapoor

She has always believed in unconventionality, both in fashion and showbiz. From Rhea’s Bollywood debut as producer of movies like Aisha, 2014’s Khoobsurat, and 2018’s Veere Di Wedding, it is evident that she enjoys creating strong storylines for her heroines.





Rhea has just launched her fashion label, Rheson, with sister Sonam, and her latest collaboration with fashion designer Masaba Gupta is proof of her incredible talent. Called ‘The Chronicles of Femininity’, her new collection of clothes is versatile, feminine, and strong.

Anmol Garg





In India, business is always considered ‘serious’ and there seems to be very little scope for humour. That is why standup comedian Anmol Garg launched his brand ‘Business comedy’, which is a genre of entertainment that explores the funny side of doing business.





Anmol is a software engineer who runs a company called Sales5X, which is into sales training and consulting.

Suvir Saran





Chef, entrepreneur, and author Suvir Saran returned to India after severe health complications, which included a stroke, partial blindness, loss of speech and motor skills.





After two years of treatment and a long recuperation period, he is back in the business, making Indian food sexy, with a new focus on mindful eating. Suvir has just opened The House of Celeste, a 120-seater comfort Indian food restaurant in Gurugram. He will also be bringing out his new book of essays soon.

Make healthy diet goals for 2020





It is common to see our diets going a bit haywire at the end of the year, given the number of social occasions we need to attend. But as the new year begins, most of us are motivated to get back on track, improve our eating goals, and become healthier.





Our nutritionist offers some healthy eating goals to keep in mind for the year, which includes being mindful, eating food that improves our digestion, planning meals and removing all allergens from our diets.

The start of a year brings with it promise and hope for your life and one of the greatest ways that you can support yourself on the journey towards a greater vision for yourself is with some structured frameworks for your diet and lifestyle.

Tapas are very popular in the country today





Do you love Spanish Tapas? If yes, here’s an article by Chef Rakesh Talwar of Vice Global Tapas Bar about the different kinds of tapas and how he has Indianised them. For those who might not know what Tapas are, they are small plates of food that are served between meals and often accompanied by alcohol.

According to legend, King Alfonso 10th, the wise king of Spain, had once been stricken with a serious illness, which only allowed him to take food in small portions with small amounts of wine.





After recovering from his illness, the king issued a decree that no wine should be served at inns unless it was served with food. No matter what their origin, tapas are the perfect way to experience the flavours and rich culture of Spain. Today, Tapas are much loved by people across the world and there are many Tapas bars in India too.

Tanvi Malik





Do you love authors like Mary Angelou, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, David Foster Wallace, and Haruki Murakami? Is your favourite fictional character Atticus Finch from Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’? Do you believe that you can self-sabotage by constant second guessing?





If yes, meet Tanvi Malik, Co-founder, FabAlley & Indya, who started her fashion-forward western wear brand with her Co-founder Shivani Podder. Tanvi is an Economics graduate from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College, and also holds an MBA in Brand Management from MICA Ahmedabad. Tanvi and Shivani have launched an inclusive, accessible fashion brand for Indian women. Tanvi spearheads design, marketing, product and communication for the company.

Read all of Tanvi's views on the qualities she loves about men, her current state of mind, and her favourite journeys. As for her motto, 'Your mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive’ is the best way to lead a life of pure joy and great satisfaction.

