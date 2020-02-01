Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the much-awaited Union Budget of 2020-2021. Like last year, Sitharaman once again carried the Swadeshi ‘Bahi Khata’ or ledger book, a continued step away from the more traditional leather bags that her predecessors opted for.





The Budget 2020, the longest in the history of India at 161 minutes, was based on three broad themes – aspirational India; economic development for all Sakba Saath, Sabka Vikas; and building a caring society.





FM Sitharaman said, “Let our businesses be healthy, solvent, and tech-led. Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy, for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs. This Budget aims to fulfil all their aspirations."









Here's a roundup of YourStory's comprehensive coverage of the Finance Minister's Budget Speech:

Startups

Ahead of the Union Budget speech, YourStory's Shradha Sharma moderated a panel of founders and investors on the reigning sentiments in the startup ecosystem. Watch startup founders and investors discuss their wishlist to propel India towards $5T dream.





In addition, other stakeholders of the startup ecosystem shared their opinions and expectations ahead of the Budget.





During the Budget, the FM said entrepreneurs have always been the strength of the country, adding that the youth of today are no longer job seekers, but are job providers.





FM Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to ensure ease of doing business for startups, including an investment clearance and advisory cell for entrepreneurs, an online portal to facilitate ease of clearances for businesses, and a proposal to set up a seed fund to support early-stage startups.





Read our full coverage on the measures announced for the Indian startup ecosystem:





Budget 2020: PM Narendra Modi lauds decade's first budget for having "vision" and "action"





Budget 2020: FM announces seed fund for early-stage startups





Budget 2020: FM announces relief on tax burden on startup employees on ESOP tax payments





Budget 2020: Startups hail tax changes, say will help attract, retain talent





Other highlights

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget to 'fulfil aspirations' of all Indians





Budget 2020: India now fifth-largest economy globally, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman





Budget 2020: Nominal GDP growth for FY21 estimated at 10 percent





Budget 2020: Take a look at reactions from Indian startups, investors, business leaders





Budget 2020: FM allocates Rs 900 Cr debt-funding for MSMEs, audit threshold increases from Rs 1 Cr to Rs 5 Cr





Budget 2020: Govt to focus on emerging technologies to drive financial inclusion





Budget 2020: FM woos middle class with lower income tax rates, but there's a catch





Budget 2020: Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao 'huge success', Rs 28,600 Cr for women-specific programmes





Budget 2020: FM allocates Rs 99,300 Cr for education sector, Rs 3,000 Cr for skill development

Budget 2020: Online degree courses to students from weaker sections; new education policy soon





Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 16-point action plan to boost farmers' income





Budget 2020: Centre allocates Rs 22,000 Cr outlay for power, renewable energy sector





Budget 2020: Sensex plunges over 450 points, Nifty below 11,900





Budget 2020: FM allocates Rs 100 Cr for G20 Presidency meet in India





Budget 2020: FM proposes to increase turnover of GeM platform to Rs 3 lakh cr





Budget 2020: FM proposes scheme for manufacturing cell phones, semiconductors, electronic devices





Budget 2020: Funny tweets and memes that will leave you in splits





Budget 2020: Invoice financing by NBFCs to boost MSMEs





Budget 2020: Government proposes to hike customs duty on imported electric vehicles









(Edited by Tenzin Pema and Saheli Sen Gupta)







