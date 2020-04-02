Coronavirus updates for April 2

India saw a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases, with over 400 of them being linked to the Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi. The total number of coronavirus positive cases have shot up to 2,341, with 68 deaths reported, according to Worldometers.





Meanwhile, a video of Madhya Pradesh healthcare workers and civic officials being attacked in Indore went viral on social media. The staff, including two female doctors who got injured in the attack, had visited a neighbourhood to screen residents for signs of novel coronavirus infection. In other news, thousands of devotees reportedly flouted the 21-day nationwide lockdown to celebrate Ram Navami in West Bengal. Two state ministers were also seen celebrating the festival in Telangana.









In the US, a record 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits, highlighting the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the world economy. President Donald Trump noted that up to two lakh lives might be lost due to the disease, with more people expected to die than in the world wars. The US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases — over a fifth of the total cases in the world.





As per Worldometers, 50,000 people have already died due to complications from COVID-19, as the number of total cases near one million.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus: Meet the Indian innovators fighting the COVID-19 pandemic





C-CAMP's COVID-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator is helping startups build products to fight coronavirus. CEO and Director Taslimarif Saiyed, along with five founders working on these innovations, talk about how they're working together to battle this pandemic.





Government launches multi-language coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu





Aarogya Setu is a location-based coronavirus tracker developed by MeitY and is available in multiple Indian languages. Here is how the app works.





Discussion with Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO - YourStory Media





Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO of YourStory, talks to TN Hari, Head of HR, BigBasket.





Coronavirus: Quarantine-favourite Zoom faces security, privacy backlashes due to overload





Touted as "King of the Quarantine Economy", Zoom's user-base is rapidly growing since the world started working from home to battle the coronavirus pandemic.





[Startup Bharat] Tier II and III startups stay steadfast despite coronavirus uncertainty





Startups from the metros might have been well-equipped to deal with a lockdown. But how is the entrepreneurial ecosystem from Tier II and Tier III cities of India dealing with the coronavirus-led economic slowdown?





Coronavirus: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal to forego 100% annual salary, leadership team to take voluntary pay cuts





Gurugram-headquartered hospitality firm OYO says its group CEO Ritesh Agarwal will forego his salary for the rest of the year in view of coronavirus outbreak, and that all employees in India will continue to receive their salaries and benefits without any interruptions during the lockdown period.





Coronavirus: Zomato launches hyperlocal grocery delivery across Punjab, Delhi, Kerala





In order to serve its consumers during the current coronavirus lockdown, the foodtech unicorn has launched Zomato Market for online grocery services.





Coronavirus: MG Motor announces Affordable Ventilator Challenge





The winning startup will get a grant of Rs 10 lakh and production support from MG Motor.





Coronavirus: BigBasket ties up with Uber to ensure smooth delivery of essential goods





Uber has announced a new last-mile delivery service and is partnering with BigBasket as its first client to collectively address the growing needs of consumers to access everyday essentials amid the nationwide lockdown.





Coronavirus: Mumbai startup Boson Machines’s face shields are coming to the rescue of healthcare workers





Mumbai-based 3D printer startup Boson Machines is manufacturing face shields to help healthcare professionals stay safe while dealing with coronavirus patients.





Pristyn Care healthtech scales up its telemedicine practice to battle COVID-19





Pristyn Care has partnered with over 50 laboratories across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad to conduct COVID-19 tests.





Coronavirus impact on trucking and logistics sector is across multiple layers: Raaho Co-Founder and CEO





In a video interview with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, Mohammed Imthiaz, Co-founder and CEO, Raaho (Quick Digital Technologies), talks about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the logistics sector and its cascading effect on the lives of the people in the industry.





TikTok donates medical equipment worth Rs 100 Cr to fight COVID-19 in India





The company will donate four lakh hazmat medical protective suits and masks to protect doctors and frontline medical workers in India.





Coronavirus: Zomato launches Gold Support Fund to support restaurant workers





Gold Support Fund is to support restaurant workers facing the possibility of losing livelihoods due to the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, says Zomato.





Blue skies, clean air: how the coronavirus lockdown is rejuvenating our environment





With the COVID-19 lockdown in place, smog has given way to blue skies, waterways are seeing more marine life, and pollution levels have dropped to a large extent.





Coronavirus: Internshala offers free online courses for children of healthcare workers





Internshala Trainings will be providing free access to its courses for children of healthcare workers, as a token of gratitude for their tireless efforts in containing coronavirus outbreak.





Kerala government to supply surplus milk to anganwadi kids, migrant workers during coronavirus crisis





Following a dairy farming crisis, Kerala government has decided to supply surplus milk to those in need.





Coronavirus: The effect of the global pandemic on India’s ecommerce industry





As the world reels under the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, India is under a countrywide lockdown. Here’s how the ecommerce industry is faring.





Coronavirus: How Sweden is battling the COVID-19 with its “work under responsibility” motto





The novel coronavirus has taken over the world. Markets have fallen, economies have come to a halt. Each country is dealing with the pandemic in its own way. Here’s how Sweden is battling COVID-19.





A mental health guide for women working from home





The COVID-19 global pandemic has confined millions to their homes as they juggle work, household chores, and looking after their children. Here is a guide to staying sane and safe during this period.





Coronavirus: Drawing wisdom from Heraclitus in times of uncertainty





Employing the ancient wisdom of Heraclitus, considered to be the world’s first ‘creativity teacher’, here is a simple yet effective survival toolkit for startups to navigate through choppy waters.





Coronavirus: Mylab partners with Adar Poonawalla, Abhijit Pawar to scale up production of test kits





The coronavirus test kit by Mylab Discovery Solutions was the first 'Made in India' kit to receive commercial approval from the CDSC.





Coronavirus: PhonePe partners with Bajaj Allianz for hospitalisation insurance policy





Flipkart-owned PhonePe says it has launched a coronavirus hospitalisation insurance policy, called 'Corona Care', in partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.





LinkedIn offers free job postings to accelerate hiring for critical roles to fight COVID-19





Global professional network LinkedIn on Thursday said it will offer free job postings to companies in healthcare, supermarket, warehousing, freight delivery, and disaster relief nonprofits, to accelerate the hiring process for critical roles to fight COVID-19.





Global economy could shrink by one percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic: UN





The global economy could shrink by up to one percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a reversal from the previous forecast of 2.5 percent growth, the UN has said.





SHGs in Chhattisgarh make face masks, sanitisers to tackle shortage





To tackle the shortage of masks and sanitisers due to coronavirus pandemic, 853 women SHGs in Chattisgarh are helping in manufacturing these items at affordable prices.





Need to build manufacturing base for PPE, ventilators: Amitabh Kant





Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says there is a need to build a manufacturing base for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators not only for the COVID-19 outbreak but for the future as well.





Coronavirus: Delhi govt launches COVID-19 helpline on WhatsApp





Delhi's dedicated COVID-19 helpline on WhatsApp is to ensure that citizens have easy access to credible information around the coronavirus crisis.





India's lone woman Paralympic medalist to feed daily wagers





Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik and her daughter Devika Malik have started an initiative called 'Happy Janata Kitchen' to provide cooked meals to daily wagers in Kanpur amidst the coronavirus lockdown.