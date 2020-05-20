Coronavirus updates for May 20

India recorded its highest jump in new coronavirus cases as the country witnessed a spike of more than 5,600 cases, with the total number of cases crossing 107,000, according to Worldometer.





The Centre announced that it will start domestic flights in a calibrated manner from May 25, two months after it was halted due to the lockdown. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that all airports and air carriers have been informed to be ready to restart operations, while Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement will be issued separately.





Ministry of Home Affairs has granted exemptions for Board examinations for Class X and Class XII students, while emphasising that no exam centres will be permitted in containment zones. According to the HRD Ministry, students will appear for exams in their own schools instead of an external test centre, while the exam results will be declared by the end of July.





India Inc continues to see layoffs as the economy struggles to recover from the nationwide lockdown. Cab aggregator Ola stated that it was laying off 1,400 staff from rides, financial services, and food business as revenues declined by 95 percent in the last two months. Bengaluru-based ShareChat laid off a fourth of its workforce as advertising revenues dropped for the regional social media firm. Meanwhile, foreign investors have pulled out an estimate $16 billion according to a US Congressional report as the global economy suffers contraction.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





