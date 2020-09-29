Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners on playing the long game

Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners makes bold bets, invests early, and devotes his time to nurture entrepreneurs.





TechSparks 2020, India's most anticipated tech and startup summit, will take a hard look at how women entrepreneurship is faring.





Ranveer Eduauraa

Edtech startup Eduauraa wants to make K-12 education as affordable as entertainment with its unique distribution model.





Jumboking store

Mumbai-based QSR chain Jumboking now has 114 outlets, and aims to open 1,000 franchise stores across India in the next seven years.





The Standing Committee on Finance has made recommendations to reduce taxation parity between Indian and foreign startup investors.





Anushika Jain, Founder of Globalshala

Globalshala connects students with global paid internship opportunities and offers tools and resources to build their careers.





16-year-old Aditya Mukarji.

Aditya Mukarji, a student of Gurugram’s The Shri Ram School, campaigns to force restaurants and cafes in NCR to go plastic-free.





Paras Budhiraja, Director, Paras Spices

Beginning from‌ ‌a‌ ‌50‌ ‌sq ft‌ ‌store,‌ Paras Spices ‌now‌ ‌has‌ ‌clients‌ ‌like‌ ‌Nestle,‌ ‌Domino's,‌ ‌Haldiram,‌ and ‌PepsiCo.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!