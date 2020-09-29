Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners on playing the long game
Bejul Somaia on playing the long game
Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners makes bold bets, invests early, and devotes his time to nurture entrepreneurs.
Women entrepreneurs at TechSparks 2020
TechSparks 2020, India's most anticipated tech and startup summit, will take a hard look at how women entrepreneurship is faring.
Making K-12 education affordable
Edtech startup Eduauraa wants to make K-12 education as affordable as entertainment with its unique distribution model.
The return of QSR chain Jumboking
Mumbai-based QSR chain Jumboking now has 114 outlets, and aims to open 1,000 franchise stores across India in the next seven years.
Understanding LTCG tax
The Standing Committee on Finance has made recommendations to reduce taxation parity between Indian and foreign startup investors.
A platform for paid internships
Globalshala connects students with global paid internship opportunities and offers tools and resources to build their careers.
Freeing Delhi-NCR from plastics
Aditya Mukarji, a student of Gurugram’s The Shri Ram School, campaigns to force restaurants and cafes in NCR to go plastic-free.
From kirana to Rs 400 Cr business
Beginning from a 50 sq ft store, Paras Spices now has clients like Nestle, Domino's, Haldiram, and PepsiCo.
