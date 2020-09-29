Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners on playing the long game

By Team YS|29th Sep 2020
Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners makes bold bets, invests early, and devotes his time to nurture entrepreneurs.
Bejul Somaia on playing the long game

Bejul Somaia

Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners makes bold bets, invests early, and devotes his time to nurture entrepreneurs.


Women entrepreneurs at TechSparks 2020

YourStory TechSparks

TechSparks 2020, India's most anticipated tech and startup summit, will take a hard look at how women entrepreneurship is faring.


Making K-12 education affordable

Ranveer Eduauraa

Ranveer Eduauraa

Edtech startup Eduauraa wants to make K-12 education as affordable as entertainment with its unique distribution model.


The return of QSR chain Jumboking

Jumboking

Jumboking store

Mumbai-based QSR chain Jumboking now has 114 outlets, and aims to open 1,000 franchise stores across India in the next seven years.


Understanding LTCG tax

ltcg tax

The Standing Committee on Finance has made recommendations to reduce taxation parity between Indian and foreign startup investors.


A platform for paid internships

Globalshala

Anushika Jain, Founder of Globalshala

Globalshala connects students with global paid internship opportunities and offers tools and resources to build their careers.


Freeing Delhi-NCR from plastics

Aditya Mukarji

16-year-old Aditya Mukarji.

Aditya Mukarji, a student of Gurugram’s The Shri Ram School, campaigns to force restaurants and cafes in NCR to go plastic-free.


From kirana to Rs 400 Cr business

Paras Spices

Paras Budhiraja, Director, Paras Spices

Beginning from‌ ‌a‌ ‌50‌ ‌sq ft‌ ‌store,‌ Paras Spices ‌now‌ ‌has‌ ‌clients‌ ‌like‌ ‌Nestle,‌ ‌Domino's,‌ ‌Haldiram,‌ and ‌PepsiCo.


