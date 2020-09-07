From Unacademy becoming a unicorn to the rise of OTT platforms, here's how India is moving online

This week, India banned 118 more Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile. This move has presented an opportunity for India's gaming industry to take off with Made in India and alternative apps.

With the theatres remaining closed due to the pandemic, OTT consumption has risen in India. Data suggests that new users are emerging not only from the metros, but also from Tier-II cities and beyond, with Hindi streaming content the most popular.





As many of us are working from home, video conferencing platforms like Zoom have seen the number of daily participants rise from 10 million to 300 million in four months. According to Zoom executives Aparna Bawa and Abe Smith, they have had to essentially double up as the world's IT department.





Zoom COO Aparna Bawa and Head of International Markets Abe Smith

The effect of the pandemic on the edtech industry has been palpable. With the latest round of funding, Unacademy has entered the unicorn club as the startup's valuation reached $1.45 billion.





Surat-based XSQADS Tech team with founder Jemish Kumar Lakhani in the middle

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a Made in India online and offline action survival game with over one million monthly active users.





Kaushik Subramanian built Facebook's in-app bidding platform that revolutionised app monetisation for developers.





Founders of Practo - Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal

Healthtech startup Practo, founded in 2007, started from a B2B platform and evolved into a larger B2C platform.





Tarun Davda, and Prakash Sangam

redBus CEO Prakash Sangam talks about COVID-19 recovery patterns, changing consumer behaviour, and learning from redBus' journey.





Anita Kishore, Teacher and Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU's

Anita Kishore, teacher and CSO at BYJU’s, speaks on the future of learning, student and teachers’ shared love for content.





Monika Bhardwaj, DCP at Delhi Crime Branch (Picture credit: Monika Bhardwaj's twitter account)

Monika Bhardwaj, first woman DCP of Delhi Crime Branch, talks what her historic appointment and being an IPS Officer means to her.





This Teacher’s Day, let us take some time to recognise the endeavours of teachers in rural India, working hard to adapt to digital education.





Coaching and skill development centres, school and college materials companies such as textbooks suppliers are crucial to education.





Quote of the day:





"Understanding the business, understanding the customers, and understanding what’s happening in the market will give you hints in terms of how to pry it apart."





- Jake Ellowitz, Partner and CTO, Tribe Capital





