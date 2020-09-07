From Unacademy becoming a unicorn to the rise of OTT platforms, here's how India is moving online

By Team YS|7th Sep 2020
ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a Made in India online and offline action survival game with over one million monthly active users.
This week, India banned 118 more Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile. This move has presented an opportunity for India's gaming industry to take off with Made in India and alternative apps.

PUBG Mobile app

With the theatres remaining closed due to the pandemic, OTT consumption has risen in India. Data suggests that new users are emerging not only from the metros, but also from Tier-II cities and beyond, with Hindi streaming content the most popular.  


As many of us are working from home, video conferencing platforms like Zoom have seen the number of daily participants rise from 10 million to 300 million in four months. According to Zoom executives Aparna Bawa and Abe Smith, they have had to essentially double up as the world's IT department. 


Zoom_Aparna_Abe

Zoom COO Aparna Bawa and Head of International Markets Abe Smith

The effect of the pandemic on the edtech industry has been palpable. With the latest round of funding, Unacademy has entered the unicorn club as the startup's valuation reached $1.45 billion.


Aatmanirbhar alternative to PUBG Mobile

xsquads scarfall

Surat-based XSQADS Tech team with founder Jemish Kumar Lakhani in the middle

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a Made in India online and offline action survival game with over one million monthly active users.


The techie behind Facebook's app monetisation

Kaushik Facebook

Kaushik Subramanian built Facebook's in-app bidding platform that revolutionised app monetisation for developers.


Practo's evolution into a healthcare ecosystem

Product Roadmap - Practo

Founders of Practo - Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal

Healthtech startup Practo, founded in 2007, started from a B2B platform and evolved into a larger B2C platform. 


The new normal in the travel sector

MatrixMoments - redBus

Tarun Davda, and Prakash Sangam

redBus CEO Prakash Sangam talks about COVID-19 recovery patterns, changing consumer behaviour, and learning from redBus' journey.


BYJU'S CSO Anita Kishore on being a teacher

Anita Kishore

Anita Kishore, Teacher and Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU's

Anita Kishore, teacher and CSO at BYJU’s, speaks on the future of learning, student and teachers’ shared love for content.


India’s first woman DCP in Delhi Crime Branch

Monika Bhardwaj

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP at Delhi Crime Branch (Picture credit: Monika Bhardwaj's twitter account)

Monika Bhardwaj, first woman DCP of Delhi Crime Branch, talks what her historic appointment and being an IPS Officer means to her. 


Teachers striving to impart education online

Teacher's Day

This Teacher’s Day, let us take some time to recognise the endeavours of teachers in rural India, working hard to adapt to digital education.


Entrepreneurs furthering the cause of education

teachers day

Coaching and skill development centres, school and college materials companies such as textbooks suppliers are crucial to education.


Quote of the day:


"Understanding the business, understanding the customers, and understanding what’s happening in the market will give you hints in terms of how to pry it apart."


- Jake Ellowitz, Partner and CTO, Tribe Capital


