‘Tech is an enabler and not a panacea’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

AI can be effectively used in soil monitoring, predictive data analytics and improving supply chain inefficiencies. - Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Agriculture Ministry

AI and AI-based solutions should be given to the common man, and should be used to empower low-skilled manpower in the country. - N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons

AI needs governance, a redressal system, public rules, tools, forums, etc, to be able to have responsible AI at scale. - Rahul Panicker, Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence





The implementation of sandboxes to encourage anti-bias implementation of algorithms may further facilitate and detect the sensitivity of bias. - Vedang Vatsa, KPMG





Today’s teens are tech-savvy and it’s only logical that they are involved users in the digital payment ecosystem. - Sambhav Jain, FamPay





The introduction of IoT in the field of electronic manufacturing will not change the fundamental process of functioning, but will surely transform the way they are operated and managed. - Sunil Kumar Patwari, Rashmi Rare Earth





People are increasingly getting comfortable with leveraging technology to manage their health and well-being. - Lakshmi C, Accenture India





Rapid soil testing along with real-time agronomy digitises an important component of farm extension services. The data play at the farm level is of huge value. - Sandeep Kondaji, Krishitantra

Technology usually scares small business owners who need hand holding to go the digital way. - Sumit Agarwal, Vyapar

In order to mitigate financial risks and to rule out any breach, concerted steps are needed at both macro and micro levels. - Khushhal Kaushik, Lisianthus Tech





Shifting online has increased the risk of exposing business-critical data to internal and external threats and safeguarding data on employee endpoint devices has become more important. -Stephen Manley, Druva Inc.

There is only one trained mental health specialist for every four lakh citizen in India. - Anushka Kelkar, Therapize





Vernacular games are an effective way to build a profile by measuring personality traits, cognitive and language skills of the workforce and help match the right people for jobs. Nagmanjunath Shivakumar, PakkaProfile





The potential for widespread crypto adoption in India is massive. Many in India remain underserved by traditional payment systems, increasing bitcoin’s attractiveness as an alternative currency. - Sunny Ray, Unocoin





India has more than 15 million individuals with autism, and we are adding 200,000 new cases every year. - Manu Kohli, CogniAble





Our country has the potential to revolutionise the digital gaming arena with innovative designs, technology, and talent. - Sudhanshu Gupta, Paytm First Games





Legaltech as an industry is still at a nascent stage in India. - Anshul Gupta, MikeLegal





In India we have tried to crash almost like 15 - 20 years of history in three years. It happened in ‘99 to 2001 in India. - Rajeev Ahuja, RBL Bank

A large part of the next million tech jobs will be remote and 23.5 percent of the world's developers are in India. - Maran Nelson, Interact

The potential for fintech is enormous in our country and AI will be the differentiator. - TV Mohandas Pai, Manipal Global Education Chairman





India, with over 700 million Internet subscribers, 1.21 billion phone users, and 1.26 billion Aadhaar users is generating a massive amount of data every day. - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for IT

A framework developed by women’s organisations, policymakers, and child protection entities with provisions to file a complaint and expedite is the need of the hour. - Dhanya Menon, cybercrime investigator





Privacy laws were brought in to empower individuals to regain control of their personal data from central authorities – such authorities do not exist in a blockchain network. - Kartik Mandaville, SpringRole





Once you stop learning, you start becoming complacent about things. - Kappu Jaykumar, Lowe’s India





Technology has come to define what a visually disabled person can do, and therefore, social perception to blindness itself. - Dipendra Manocha, DAISD

Tech is an enabler and not a panacea for all the ailments. Technology cannot convert a delinquent customer into a good one. - Hirak Joshi, CWC

