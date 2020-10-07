‘Coding will be as important as any other language skill’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focusses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The product innovation has to always start with a ‘customer first’ approach. - Manas Mishra, PayU





Before any product is developed, there should be a robust and clear roadmap on why you are developing it and how far you are going to take it. - Shreyans Daga, MyGate





Looking at the complete process shows you interesting things that you can learn at every stage. Explore as much as possible and build things end to end. - Ramakrishnan A, Near.Store





Forming habits is imperative for the survival of many products. - Nir Eyal, ‘Hooked’

The days of passive consumption are over. Active participation is the new way for content consumption. - Bharat Gupta, FanPlay

There’s a lot of content out there today, and so, what the podcast stands for is very critical. - Amit Somani, Prime Ventures





Augmented Reality is the future, not just in the automotive sector, but for education, healthcare, and almost all of the major fields in the market. - Navdeep Singh, Visiolab Ideas

Modularisation and digitisation powers choice for the customer and long tail of supply. - Sujay Suresh, Zwende





In today’s competitive business environment, organisations need a sales acceleration platform and analytics throughout the sales cycle. - Venkatesh Peddi, Chiratae Ventures

Your price should be based on your objectives which might not be maximising immediate-term profits all the time. - Naman Sarawagi, Refrens.com

Increasingly, the need for education to be outcome-oriented is dominating the minds of both students and the industry. - Kiranbir Nag, Saama Capital





We believe coding will be as important as any other language skill in the coming days, and introducing such courses at an early age will be crucial. - Apoorv Gautam, Guild Capital





An offline shop only runs almost entirely on word of mouth or old relationship customers. However, the shops have to go digital for them to stay in the race to compete with ecommerce companies. - Ashish Kumar, Near.Store





Today, the need to go digital is a necessity and SMBs are hard-pressed to digitise fast. - Shalini Girish, Google India





There are many metrics to gauge and measure success, and follower count is only one of them. - Malini Agarwal, MissMalini Entertainment

The next big boom we see is SaaS products that are built out of India for a global market. - Ruchira Shukla, IFC

One of the big trends this year has been the rise of new wealth creators from startups and tech-led companies. - Anas Rahman Junaid, Hurun India

India is developing AI-based solutions for social empowerment across spheres like healthcare, education, finance, agriculture and governance. - Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog





Real-money games like poker and rummy have always been in the grey area when it comes to being classified as a sport, especially in India. - Archit Narayan, Pacific Gaming





Regulatory changes, consumer demographics, and technological disruption are creating seismic shifts across the entire retail value chain in India. - Jim Coulter, TPG





There is a pressing need for change in the Indian retail ecosystem. - Sandeep Naik, General Atlantic





One of the major trends redefining the foodtech industry in India is the concept of virtual or cloud kitchens – commercial kitchens that only take online orders and typically don’t offer dine-in. - Sandipan Mitra, HungerBox





India needs a local app store long term; else, 30 percent tax will eat up most businesses. - Harshil Mathur, Razorpay





Videos are highly liked and shared by rural internet users. - Ankush Sharma, LokalPe





India will position itself as the tech garage of the world in the next few years. India's problems are far more complex and it provides an opportunity to use technology, data and innovate at scale. - Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog





India has the world's most polluted cities. Can we live with that? Not for long. - Nikhil Chaudhary, TCIN





